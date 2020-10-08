With $900,000 in CARES Act dollars from the federal government, the city of St. Peter intends to reimburse its own pandemic-related costs, start a utility assistance program and potentially forgive small business loans from an emergency program started in the spring.
And it might still have dollars leftover.
The City Council Oct. 5 considered its options for use of the CARES dollars, a week after approving the use of $50,000 for a utility assistance program in partnership with Minnesota Valley Action Council. Staff proposes to use about $75,000 to pay back COVID related expenses already incurred, including payroll leave and extra time, PPE costs, legal costs, IT expenses, credit card fees and a marketing project for businesses in the community.
After the utility assistance program and the expenses are paid pack, there is still about $777,000 in CARES Act funds left.
The first place those dollars might go is toward the city’s COVID emergency micro-loan program, which started in April. The city expended over $480,000 in 0% interest loans to several dozen small businesses through the program. The city encouraged any and all small businesses to take part, noting that the payback period didn’t begin until 2021, and even if a business wasn’t sure if they would use the money, they could keep it and simply give it back later.
Now, the Economic Development Authority and then the City Council will decide if the city should use its CARES dollars to forgive the loans, meaning they would become grants for those businesses that applied.
“We did say at the beginning that businesses can take the loan and hold onto it,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said, explaining why leaders felt comfortable converting the loans to grants. “We encouraged people to apply, even if they didn’t know if they’d use the dollars. Also, we did not know at that time if the CARES funding would even exist.”
If the EDA and council ultimately do approve forgiving the loans, more than half the CARES dollars would go toward that project. But the city would still have approximately $289,000 left to spend, though that will likely come down slightly, as the city continues to incur expenses related to the pandemic.
Leaders have questioned what exactly the city could do with those remaining dollars, as the CARES Act funds are intended to be spent for pandemic-related purposes. Staff had suggested dollars could go toward the city’s emergency services, but it was believed that documentation would need to be provided to indicate that those services were used for pandemic-related purposes. However, in more recent guidance from the United States Department of the Treasury, that documentation is not needed and instead there is a presumption that any money going toward emergency services would be pandemic-related.
Essentially, that means that whatever leftover CARES Act dollars the city has could go toward its emergency services budget and potentially save local taxpayers some money. Although, the CARES Act dollars are coming from federal taxes, at the end of the day. Some of the councilors, including Keri Johnson, expressed great surprise that the restrictions on spending could be so lax.
“It’s amazing to me that we were so concerned about the auditing process and being extremely careful in doing this right, and now this just blows my mind,” she said.
Beyond putting the leftover CARES dollars toward emergency services, the city could pursue other opportunities, like assisting nonprofits, expanding the utility assistance program, doing more business grants, etc. It has until the end of the year to allocate the funds.