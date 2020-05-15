St. Peter retailer Swedish Kontur had its doors closed throughout the month of April, but now it is getting the chance to open for business.
On May 4, Gov. Tim Walz loosened COVID-19 related restrictions to allow for non-essential retailers to implement curbside pickup and delivery. The move came just in time for Mother’s Day, a big weekend for Swedish Kontur, which has sold Scandinavian imports including apparel, decor, glass and gifts in St. Peter since 1962.
But reopening has forced Swedish Kontur to adapt to a new way of doing business: online shopping. To give customers the experience of browsing for items in-store, the retailer has taken to social media with posts and livestreams on Facebook and Instagram showing off individual products.
“Opening for curbside delivery this week has allowed us to reconnect, albeit in an entirely new way, with our much loved customers,” said Swedish Kontur Manager Maria Jeremiason. “We have never had an online shopping presence, but have been had a great social media presence the past few years. Facebook and Instagram have allowed many of our customers an opportunity to see what we currently have in store.”
“It's so strange to do, walking through a store alone, talking to a camera, but our customers really seem happy to be back inside the shop,” she continued. “Our customers seem grateful for the opportunity to ‘shop’ and curbside is so nice.”
Swedish Kontur isn’t the only area retailer that has had to experiment with social media.
In Cleveland, the She Shed has begun using live sales on Facebook to reach out to customers. Owner Chris Thomas promotes individual items including crafts, gifts, decorations and furniture on Facebook for purchase and, once sold, sets up an appointment for items to be picked up curbside. While a general curbside pickup service hasn’t been implemented, Thomas is looking at a potential opening in the near future.
“I think [curbside] is awesome,” said Thomas. “I think people are tired of sitting at home, so if they can shop online or shop local, that’s really nice.”
While the executive order has helped boost sales and allow non-essential retailers to open, business has been slow even with Mother’s Day. Thomas currently leans on real estate for financial support over The She Shed.
“We haven’t been open so of course it hurts,” said Thomas. “It’s slow. It’s terrible actually. My real estate business hasn’t slowed done much, I own a real estate company, so that hasn’t really been affected.”
“Business is most definitely slower compared to a typical Mother's Day - and May, in general,” said Jeremiason. “Having no activities at Gustavus, no spring sports activities in town or graduations coming up - having far less traffic passing through from neighboring states, it all affects business. Mother's Day weekend is generally a very big weekend for us.”