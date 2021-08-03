...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 3 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...Central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 3 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers over
most of Minnesota. There has been some improvement Sunday
afternoon to the air quality. However, on Sunday evening more
smoke is expected to move into Minnesota. This reinforcing batch
of heavy smoke along with smoke recirculating from the past
several days will create high levels of fine particle pollution.
Fine particle levels will begin to improve Monday as southerly
winds start moving the smoke out of the state. Fine particle
levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level
considered unhealthy for sensitive individuals, across far
central and southern Minnesota. This area includes The Twin
Cities Metro, St. Cloud, Alexandria, and Albert Lea.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-
quality. You can find additional information about health and air
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-
air-quality-and-health.