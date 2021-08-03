Mohamed Abdulkadir

Mohamed Abdulkadir assists a student with her homework at the Hikmah after school program. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Mohamed Abdulkadir, was one of seven winners of the 2021 Outstanding Refugee Award from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. 

Abdulkadir is a refugee training specialist at MRCI, a social services organization in Mankato. He has been involved in a number of refugee- and immigrant-supporting projects in St. Peter, including the St. Peter Islamic Center, workforce recruitment in the Somali community, and assistance to students.

To read a full profile on Abdulkadir, check out the St. Peter Herald's 2020 Profiles story on him, titled "A former teacher in his home country, Abdulkadir finds new ways to serve in St. Peter." The article can be found at stpeterherald.com.

