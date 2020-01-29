A few days after Nicollet Public School student and St. Peter area resident Jillian Thompson was killed in a vehicle crash on Hwy. 111 Jan. 20, a memorial fund was created in her honor. And less than a week since the gofundme page went up, community members have contributed $13,550 (as of Jan. 29 morning).
According to the page, created by Jennifer Resin, Thompson, a senior at the Nicollet high school, was "an amazing friend to so many and an outstanding student … She was a leader in many sports, band and activities and excellent role model and coach. She had a beautiful personality and was loved by all who knew her."
The description goes on to note the heartbreak of her family and the hope to take at least one concern (financial) away for them. The funds are intended to pay the funeral costs and help keep the family going through a distressing time.
"Jill was such a beautiful soul and her memory will always be in our hearts."
The comments on the page are filled with persons, businesses and groups from the Nicollet community and beyond, showing support to the family and offering their condolences. Another memorial fund for the Thompson family was established at ProGrowth Bank in Nicollet.