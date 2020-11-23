After months of waiting on the property owners, the city of St. Peter was able to take matter into its own hands with cleanup efforts at the old KingPins site this week.
The cleanup, led by Rehnelt Excavating, LLC, was expected to be finished by early December at the latest, but potentially by Thanksgiving. The city of St. Peter will still need to address the remaining parking lot once the contractor finishes its work.
At its Oct. 12 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to hire the lowest bidder to finish demolition and clean up the site, after a Feb. 16 morning fire destroyed the property. Rehnelt Excavating is charging about $48,000 for the work (the highest bid was over $200,000), while the city will incur an additional $20,000 in cost of its own labor for utility disconnects, parking lot removal and restoration of the area. All of the costs will be assessed against the property on its annual taxes.
Ultimately, if the property owner cannot pay those taxes, the property would be left to the mortgage holders. The mortgage holders could eventually turn over the property to the city, potentially recouping their own costs through insurance.
If the city does end up in possession of the property, City Administrator Todd Prafke indicated staff’s preference would be to convert it into residential properties, as it is already surrounded by residences. Mayor Chuck Zieman inquired, on a hypothetical basis, whether the land could be used for solar panels. Prafke and Moulton both indicated the preferred change would be to residential, but the land does have potential for other uses, like a solar field. Zieman noted it was just something to keep in mind.