A New Ulm man has been charged with stealing tools and equipment from a rural Nicollet County shed, after police identified him as a suspect using DNA from a cigarette butt and tracking his cell phone signal.
Jordan Lee Drexler, 27, of New Ulm, was charged with felony third degree burglary and felony theft. He allegedly broke into a shed on a private residence near Lafayette and stole over $2,350 worth of property.
According to the complaint, the victim called police to the scene, noting that someone entered his shed without permission. The victim said he hadn't been in the shed for a few days, but it had clearly been opened. He further stated that all of the missing property was in the shed the last time he looked.
The victim gave police a cigarette butt he found on the floor, noting that neither he nor anyone he knows smokes, and he suspected the person who allegedly broke into the shed left it behind. The butt was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing, and the DNA matched a sample from Drexler.
The victim confirmed he did not know Drexler.
Investigators then searched Drexler's cell phone records and reportedly found that his phone was connected to a southeast quadrant cell phone tower located in Lafayette around the time the shed was allegedly broken into.
Over a week later, Drexler called the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office and indicated he would be turning himself into the department's custody. But Drexler did not subsequently turn himself in, according to the complaint.