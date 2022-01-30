spotlight St. Peter Winterfest Medallion Hunt Clue No. 3 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jay Zender, of State Farm Insurance in St. Peter, is the 2022 Winterfest Medallion Hunt sponsor. See him at this State Farm web page.Clue No. 3 – Sunday, Jan. 30I like the change of seasons that our state does provide,It’s what makes Minnesota such a great place to reside.But with our freezing cold winters, many dream to get away,Some want to travel to where the palm trees sway.But for some music lovers, Memphis is the place to go.A trip to see Graceland can set their hearts aglow.Clue No. 2 – Saturday, Jan. 29Some words of wisdom for those trying to find the prize,Pay close attention to the clues and you will see where it lies.Like Dorothy trying to get back to Kansas from a magical land,Each and every clue has the details that lead you to win a grand.To this of which I speak, I cannot lie, for it has been told,That to find the medallion will give you a feeling to behold.Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 28It is time once again for the treasure seekers to cheer,The winter medallion is hidden for an 18th consecutive year.18 is a special number as the medallion hunters embark,Especially when you look at the names of many a city park.People and events of the 1800’s that most parks adorn,But also from the 18th century when our country was born. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jay Zender Medallion Farm Mathematics Tourism Clue Web Page Winter Dorothy Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Peter Winterfest Medallion Hunt Clue No. 2 MnDOT updates St. Peter on Hwy. 169/22 and 169/99 intersection project Historic bell stolen, recovered in Nicollet County Second-half scoring barrage lifts Saints over Waseca City eyes Broadway/Sunrise roundabout, needs county support Upcoming Events Jan 30 Game Day Sun, Jan 30, 2022 Jan 31 Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Mon, Jan 31, 2022 Feb 1 Saint Peter Legion Riders Blood Drive Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 St. Peter Legion Riders Blood Drive Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Bridge and 500 Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists