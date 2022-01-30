St. Peter Winterfest Medallion 2022 - Sponsored.jpg

Jay Zender, of State Farm Insurance in St. Peter, is the 2022 Winterfest Medallion Hunt sponsor. See him at this State Farm web page.

Clue No. 3 – Sunday, Jan. 30

I like the change of seasons that our state does provide,

It’s what makes Minnesota such a great place to reside.

But with our freezing cold winters, many dream to get away,

Some want to travel to where the palm trees sway.

But for some music lovers, Memphis is the place to go.

A trip to see Graceland can set their hearts aglow.

Clue No. 2 – Saturday, Jan. 29

Some words of wisdom for those trying to find the prize,

Pay close attention to the clues and you will see where it lies.

Like Dorothy trying to get back to Kansas from a magical land,

Each and every clue has the details that lead you to win a grand.

To this of which I speak, I cannot lie, for it has been told,

That to find the medallion will give you a feeling to behold.

Clue No. 1 – Friday, Jan. 28

It is time once again for the treasure seekers to cheer,

The winter medallion is hidden for an 18th consecutive year.

18 is a special number as the medallion hunters embark,

Especially when you look at the names of many a city park.

People and events of the 1800’s that most parks adorn,

But also from the 18th century when our country was born.

