The Rock Bend Folk Festival kicks off at Minnesota Square Park 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Over 20 acts will perform over the two-day festival, centered around the new pavilion at Square Park.
SATURDAY
Pavilion Stage
11:15 a.m. | “This Land is Your Land” - Billy Steiner & Ron Arsenault
Noon| Captain Gravitone & The String Theory Orchestra
1 p.m. | Becky Kapell and The Fat 6
2 p.m. | City Mouse & Friends
3:30 p.m. | Roe Family Singers
4:35 p.m. | On the patio - Bruce Davis
5:10 p.m. | Western Centuries
6:45 p.m. | Aaron Kamm & the One Drops
8:30 p.m. | Jaedyn James & the Hunger
Joyce's North Grove Stage
Noon | Minnesota Zoo
1 p.m. | The Divers
2 p.m. | Minnesota Zoo
3 p.m. | Pete Bloedel
4 p.m. | Singer/Songwriters Stage- Erik Koskinen, Becky Kapell, Kit Kildahl
5 p.m. | Bad Liquor Management
6 p.m. | Harrison Street Band
SUNDAY
Pavilion Stage
11:50 a.m. | Native Flute Greeting to the Day: Jon Romer
NOON | Pushing Chain
12:30 p.m. | Zorongo - Flamenco Dance Theatre
1:10 p.m. | Orkestr Bez Ime
2:15 p.m. | The Heavy Set
3:15 p.m. | Raffle
3:45 p.m. | Erik Koskinen
5 p.m. | Lush Country
Joyce's North Grove Stage
11:30 a.m. | Open Stage
12:30 p.m. | Classical Wind with Jon Romer & Mike Tangen
1:15 p.m. | Singer/Songwriters Stage - Andrea Lynn, Boyd Blomberg, Joe Nolan
2:15 p.m. | Zorongo - Flamenco Dance Theatre
3 p.m. | Pushing Chain
4 p.m. | Joe Nolan
5 p.m. | Kaleb Braun Schultz