The Rock Bend Folk Festival kicks off at Minnesota Square Park 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Over 20 acts will perform over the two-day festival, centered around the new pavilion at Square Park.

SATURDAY

Pavilion Stage

11:15 a.m. | “This Land is Your Land” - Billy Steiner & Ron Arsenault

Noon| Captain Gravitone & The String Theory Orchestra

1 p.m. | Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

2 p.m. | City Mouse & Friends

3:30 p.m. | Roe Family Singers

4:35 p.m. | On the patio - Bruce Davis

5:10 p.m. | Western Centuries

6:45 p.m. | Aaron Kamm & the One Drops

8:30 p.m. | Jaedyn James & the Hunger

Joyce's North Grove Stage

Noon | Minnesota Zoo

1 p.m. | The Divers

2 p.m. | Minnesota Zoo

3 p.m. | Pete Bloedel

4 p.m. | Singer/Songwriters Stage- Erik Koskinen, Becky Kapell, Kit Kildahl

5 p.m. | Bad Liquor Management

6 p.m. | Harrison Street Band

SUNDAY

Pavilion Stage

11:50 a.m. | Native Flute Greeting to the Day: Jon Romer

NOON | Pushing Chain

12:30 p.m. | Zorongo - Flamenco Dance Theatre

1:10 p.m. | Orkestr Bez Ime

2:15 p.m. | The Heavy Set

3:15 p.m. | Raffle

3:45 p.m. | Erik Koskinen

5 p.m. | Lush Country

Joyce's North Grove Stage

11:30 a.m. | Open Stage

12:30 p.m. | Classical Wind with Jon Romer & Mike Tangen

1:15 p.m. | Singer/Songwriters Stage - Andrea Lynn, Boyd Blomberg, Joe Nolan

2:15 p.m. | Zorongo - Flamenco Dance Theatre

3 p.m. | Pushing Chain

4 p.m. | Joe Nolan

5 p.m. | Kaleb Braun Schultz

