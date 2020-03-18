STEPS TO TAKE

Patients with undiagnosed fever and/or acute respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath), even those not able to be tested, should self-quarantine for seven days after illness onset, or 72 hours after resolution of fever (without taking fever-reducing medications), and improvement of respiratory symptoms. Call ahead to your health care facility before seeking treatment.

Patients who can’t be tested should isolate themselves from household and intimate contacts as much as possible. Household and intimate contacts of these individuals should limit their activities in public for 14 days after incorporating precautions in the home and monitor for symptoms.