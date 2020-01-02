As the 2020 Le Sueur-Henderson referendum approaches, the Henderson City Council is making a $1 million commitment to persuade the school district to keep at least one foot in the city.
Last month, the Henderson City Council approved a $1 million investment in infrastructure on and surrounding the Hilltop Elementary campus. The proposal was developed by Mayor Paul Menne with the hopes that it would show the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board that the town would support a referendum adding a new K-5 building at the Hilltop site.
“The city wanted to work quickly to have that committed,” said Menne. “So the School Board and the task force were working with all of the available information in understanding that Henderson is in full support of the district and educational options and really doing something amazing that would not just be an investment in Henderson, but also the Le Sueur-Henderson kids.”
Around $500,000 would pay for improvements to and reconstruction of roads around Hilltop including 300th Street, South Street, Turner Drive and Beverly Lane. Beverly would also be extended south to connect with Turner, creating a loop through the neighborhood designed to increase busing safety, allowing buses to travel through in one direction.
Those funds would also pay for the installation of a new parking lot in the grass patch north of the school baseball field. A bridge would be added over the crevice separating the current parking lot and the new site.
The other $500,000 would go to efforts like soil correction to prepare the Hilltop site for the construction of a new elementary. Henderson would also waive all sewer and water fees for the new building in perpetuity.
As a member of the Facility Task Force, Menne has followed the conversation surrounding the referendum for months and is convinced that a new school in Henderson would make the town more attractive to families and would lead parents around the community to enroll their children in the district.
“There would be a number of benefits to any community that would be able to maintain their elementary school,” said Menne. “We’re building a lot of single family homes and we have a lot of young families moving to town, so this would be providing them with a local option as well.”
“I believe that a lot of the students that have left the district would return and you would see not declining enrollment, but increasing enrollment,” he continued.
The Facility Task Force has yet to decide what to recommend to the School Board for an upcoming referendum, but building an elementary in Henderson was the popular option when members were surveyed. That option would also see Park Elementary closed, while Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School would have its utilities updated. The proposal was estimated to cost close to $50 million, a price tag many on the task force felt uncertain about.
However, Menne believes that city support would inspire enough confidence in residents to vote in favor of the proposal on the November ballot.
“If you look at the school districts around the area, whether they be TCU or Sibley East, at the end of the day, those levies pass when there is a unified support,” said Menne. “Generally, if you go for a levy where one town gets nothing and one town gets everything, it’s a difficult levy option so it’s also attempting to provide incentive for the School Board that makes it a little easier to provide Henderson something as well as Le Sueur, which still has the middle school/high school.”
The improvements to the infrastructure around Henderson were also included in the Henderson loop project in the town’s comprehensive improvement plan. The plan calls for the improvement of Sixth Street, which has already been completed, and future repairs on Main Street, the south end of town and developing plots.
Menne justified the costs of the improvements and the referendum as investments that would better the community.
“Rather than saving dollars or pennies, I’m trying to invest in the town, because I think ultimately it will prove very successful,” said Menne. “There’s a lot of students that choose other options, and I believe Le Sueur-Henderson could be the option in the area.”