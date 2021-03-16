Uncertainty and risk are everyday facts of life for local farmers, who must navigate their operations based on educated guesses about what the weather and what markets will look like in upcoming days and months.
When guesses go wrong or circumstances present a no-win situation, economic consequences can be devastating. Even when things are OK, constant stress can have severe impacts because many of the most important factors to a farmer’s success are out of their control.
“You can do everything right and still not have a great return on things,” said local farmer Chris Messner. “That’s a lot of the game that gets played and what makes it tough.”
According to Amy Lopez, suicide prevention coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Health, “We know that farmers, and especially just in general in rural communities, they are disproportionately affected by deaths by suicide. And there’s such a pervasive level of stigma as it relates to seeking help, especially for mental health services,” she told Minnesota Public Radio in late 2019.
Farm-related suicides have risen dramatically in recent years, currently at 1.5 times the general population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That figure is likely an undercount, because some suicides may be masked as farm-related accidents.
In addition to the risks they incur in their everyday work, many farmers are stressed because their fear of failure is so acute. With so many local farms passed down from one generation to the next, Minnesota Rural Mental Health Specialist Ted Matthews said they feel the weight of that legacy on their shoulders.
“If you’re the generation that loses the farm, it can be really traumatic,” he said.
On a positive note, Minnesota has become a leader in providing farmers with the support they need. Progress has been made even as the state’s mental health system has remained incredibly overburdened, especially in rural areas. As of 2017, Minnesota had only one mental health provider per 1,960 residents in rural Minnesota, compared to one for every 340 in urban areas.
The lack of providers is compounded by a lack of access and hesitance on the part of many farmers to seek help. To help under-resourced communities in an innovative way, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture established the Mental Health Outreach Program.
The program is uniquely suitable for farmers in need of help because it is free and requires no mental health diagnosis. In addition to supporting stressed farmers, the program helps to provide training for local Farm Business Management instructors, clergy and other community leaders.
Matthews served as the outreach program’s lone staffer for more than 20 years, until he was joined last year by Monica McConkey. Supplementing Matthews and McConkey is the free, confidential farm and rural helpline, which is staffed 24/7 by trained staff and volunteers. The program has been successful enough that other states have looked to emulate it. Wisconsin, for example, recently launched its Farmers Wellness Program as part of the Wisconsin Farm Center, which includes a 24/7 hotline and free tele-counseling sessions.
In comparison to prior years, local farmers had a relatively stable 2020. Thanks in part to the approval of the USMCA trade agreement and a Phase One deal with China, markets were notably more stable as the damaging trade wars of previous years cooled down. While corn prices collapsed in the spring due to the pandemic as well as an oil price war that crushed ethanol prices, a recovery helped corn farmers to avert much of the damage. When it came to weather, local farmers enjoyed reasonably good fortune as well.
That might be good news for many area farmers, but others are continuing to hurt. As Matthews noted, the economics of farming can produce a “whack a mole” effect as rises in certain commodity prices benefit some at the expense of others.
“It’s always something,” he said. “People say, ‘well farmers must be really happy that corn and soybean prices are high,’ and they might be, but then you look at the dairy industry, and they have to pay more for the corn they need to feed the cattle.”
On the positive side, Matthews said that many farmers are becoming more attuned to the importance of not ignoring their mental wellness. A crucial part of that has been the crisis line and the overall commitment to providing help for farmers — in a strictly voluntary manner.
“If you try to shove any concepts down any farmer’s throat they will reject it,” he said. “But the Department of Ag has done a great job in terms of promoting its resources.”
In order to really address the stress, Matthews emphasized that communities will need to pull together. That starts with trusted individuals like family, friends and neighbors acting as the first line of defense in providing support for those dealing with extreme stress.
Pastor Paul Graham of Dennison/Vang Lutheran Church said that that often isn’t easy, because they are so recalcitrant to reach out for help. He also noted that when relationships in tight-knit rural communities go south, that can add even more stress to a farmer’s daily life.
“Farmers tend to take the big view of things: if you had a bad year last year, maybe you’ll have a better year this year,” he said. “It’s kind of like playing the lottery.”