A St. Peter man was reportedly sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his vehicle and a dump truck collided Tuesday.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol Report, Darwin Dale Gertner, 85, of St. Peter, was driving his car along County Road 15 in the northwestern portion of St. Peter around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He reportedly stopped at the intersection at Hwy. 22 and then proceeded through when he was hit by a dump truck that was heading westbound on 22. Gertner was wearing his seat belt.
The driver of the dump truck was Micah Andrew Zastrow, 26, of Mankato. Zastrow was uninjured, according to the complaint.