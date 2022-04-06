As the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine forces millions of refugees to flee their homeland, Marata Grean was reminded of the conflict that forced her parents to escape Latvia and resettle in St. Peter.
During World War II, the nation of Latvia was invaded and occupied by the opposing forces of the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. The Red Army wrested control of the Eastern European nation at the end of the war, but for the Latvian people, the conflict was far from over.
Seeking to eliminate political dissent, Russianize the region and collectivize agriculture, the Soviets launched a series of mass deportations of Latvians, Estonians and Lithuanians to Russia and Siberia. Hundreds of thousands of people were herded onto railroad cars and shipped to labor camps and involuntary settlements during and after World War II.
The Soviets soon arrived in Ikšķile, where Grean’s maternal grandfather Peteris Petersons presided as mayor and a gentleman farmer.
“They were staying home as long as they could, but finally [Petersons’] friend said, ‘Last night, they came,” said Grean, recalling the story her mother told her. “They knocked on your neighbor’s door. They had five minutes to get their stuff and they shoved them on the train to Siberia, so he said, ‘We have to leave now.’”
Grean’s mother, Astrida, and her grandfather immediately fled from their home to get on a boat to Germany where a friend of her grandfather’s had work for them.
“My mom said she got on her favorite horsem and to this day, every time we passed horses, she would tear up, because her horse took them to the Baltic Sea to go to Germany,” said Grean. “When they got there, they had to let their horse go.”
The pair arrived at a displaced persons camp, where Astrida met her soon to be husband, Ziedonis Sillis, a fellow Latvian refugee. The couple wed and remained in the camp until 1948-49, when they received an offer to work at a farmhouse in Nicollet County.
Treaty Site Exhibit
Their story is one of the many refugee stories documented in the Treaty Site History Center exhibit “Welcome New Neighbor: Refugee Resettlement in Southwest Minnesota 1948-1952.”
The one-room exhibition is the product of research by Gustavus students overseen by Associate Professor of Communication Studies Pamela Conners. Profiles on refugees that settled in the region, copies of letters and a documentary film from the era are featured in the exhibit to provide visitors with an in-depth look at refugee experience.
“Refugeeism is always marked by tragedy and that’s a sad part of this story,” said Conners. “But it’s an important reminder to think at this moment — how did Minnesota rally to try and provide some support to help people navigate that tragedy?”
According to the exhibit, the process of refugee resettlement was enabled by the Displaced Persons of Act of 1948. The law, signed by President Harry Truman, permitted the acceptance of European displaced persons if they were offered a job and housing.
Local resettlement advocates supported the acceptance of refugees from both a moral and monetary standpoint. Minnesota farmers that were short on labor as a result of the war applied to sponsor refugees to have a helping hand.
Many religious groups also promoted resettlement as a Christian obligation. Organizations like the Lutheran Resettlement Service formed to connect sponsors in Minnesota with refugees in camps overseas. In the city of St. Peter, Scandian Grove Lutheran Church and Gustavus Adolphus College were vocal advocates for resettlement.
A New Home
It was through the Lutheran Resettlement Service that Astrida and Ziedonis found generous sponsors: Harry and Verna Hanson. The Hansons became involved in supporting refugee resettlement through their church. They owned a large farmhouse in Lake Prairie Township, outside Ottawa, that could use some hired help.
This wasn’t the first time the family opened up their home. Just two years prior, the Hansons and their son, Tom, more than doubled the size of their family through adopting four siblings to join their household.
“Mother, she would take the shirt off your back for anything. Dad, he was a very conservative Norwegian,” recalled their adopted daughter Nancy Krenik.
In 1949, the household grew from seven occupants to nine. But the Hansons made room among their five bedrooms. Ziedonis and Astrida had their own room in the basement, accompanied by a personal washroom.
“[My parents] had nothing but the best things to say,” Grean recalled. “They really liked them.”
The Sillis family was welcomed as equal contributors on the farm. Ziedonis, who was well-educated in Latvia prior to immigrating, held an affinity for fixing tractors. He spent his days working those and other equipment, in addition to performing fieldwork.
Ever the animal lover, Astrida tended to livestock and milked the cows. She also enjoyed sharing Latvian dishes, like pīrāgs, a crescent-shaped bread roll filled with meat. Krenik still remembers the taste fondly.
“I can’t find my recipe, because I know I went down to [Grean’s] house to get it,” said Krenik. “She would make those beautifully.”
The Sillis’ also shared a Latvian Christmas tradition with the kids. Instead of waking up to get their gifts under the tree, they were expected to perform for their gift by singing a song or reciting a poem, for example.
Local connections
Gustavus’ connections to Latvia helped drive an increasing Latvian refugee presence in the St. Peter area. Famed Latvian opera singer Artūrs Cavara was a music instructor for the college. His close friendship with Latvian painter Voldermars Gutmanis led to Gutmanis receiving a sponsorship to join the Gustavus arts faculty.
The college also sponsored Robert Strikis, Latvia’s Director of the State Horticulture Experiment Station, to serve as a campus governor. According to the exhibit display, Strikis’ position was Latvia’s equivalent to the US Secretary of Agriculture.
“Many folks who came to Gustavus were Latvian, and once you had a connection or knew someone in the United States, that could facilitate getting another sponsor,” said Conners. “Gustavus was supportive and an important part of helping to resettle some displaced persons in the area.”
Because of his age, Petersons was initially forced to stay behind, while Astrida and Ziedonis traveled abroad to America to work. But Petersons eventually got his ticket to the U.S. when Astrida and Ziedonis sponsored him. He joined the Hanson household and was referred to by the kids as Mr. Petersons.
The Hanson household made room for one more member when Grean was born in 1950. At that time, the Sillis’ decided it was time to move out and strike out on their own. After fulfilling their two year contract with the Hansons, they left the farm and rented an apartment in Mankato.
Today, Grean is one of the very few people in the area with 100% Latvian heritage. Her parents passed down the Latvian tongue, an American/Latvian dual citizenship, an acquired taste for Carava’s operatics and a few acres of farmland in Latvia. But in the process of assimilating to their new homeland, her parents also left many traditions behind.
“There’s something kind of sad about it, because within one generation you lose it,” said Grean. “In my heart and in my head, it’s like one foot on the dock and one foot on the boat. There’s a sadness that so quickly it’s obliterated.”
The Treaty Site exhibit is serving to revive interest in Eastern European refugees that settled the state 70 years ago. Since its opening, many people related to the refugees or the host families have visited. The display has become so popular the Treaty Site’s closure was pushed back from March 26 to April 30.
“Other people have contacted me to say, ‘Oh, my family hosted refugees,’ or ‘I have this connection to displaced persons,’” said Conners. “There’s been a lot of interesting conversations.”