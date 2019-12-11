The St. Peter City Council approved Tuesday a budget for 2020, including a city tax levy that increases by 8.2 percent from 2019. The impact on individual property taxes will vary, depending on market value changes and other factors, but most will likely see a bump of some amount in the city portion of their tax bill for 2020.
With no market value change, the city portion of the taxes on a $150,000 property is estimated to increase by $16.54 with the 8.2 percent levy increase. With a market value increase of 4.8 percent (an estimate for what many properties in the city might increase by this year), the city portion of the taxes on a $150,000 property is estimated to increase by $57.02.
The 8.2 percent tax levy increase is equal to about $245,000, increasing the total city levy from $2.996 million in 2019 to $3.235 million in 2020. The final proposed increase, at 8.2 percent, is slightly down from the 8.8 percent preliminary increase established in September. City Administrator Todd Prafke noted that St. Peter city staff attempts to give an accurate estimate in September, rather than making significant changes on the final levy in December.
Even with an 8.2 percent tax levy increase, the city projects its expenditures ($8.33 million) to be more than its revenues ($7.95 million) in 2020, which would lower its reserves by about $380,000. The city’s reserves would still be at a healthy $3.82 million at the end of 2020 — equal to 46 percent of the expected general fund expenses in 2020. Current city policy states that the reserve fund should be equal to 35-50 percent of the following year’s budgeted expenditures.
"We’ll be using reserves to fund the budget. We’re not balanced. Revenues are less than expenses for 2020, and we’re fine with that," Finance Director Sally Vogel said. "The cash balance is still healthy."
According to Vogel, total city expenditures are increasing by about $623,000 in 2020, driven by personnel costs, park improvements, municipal building maintenance and some capital projects. That includes city employees seeing a 3 percent wage bump, increases to health insurance costs, funds for new playground equipment at Veterans Memorial Park, funds for a second school resource officer, and the first Minnesota Square Park pavilion payment at $92,000.
The St. Peter Community Center, meanwhile, will retire its debt with a final $36,500 payment in February, and the city levy going toward operations there is unchanged at $135,000 — some of those funds will be used for park equipment. The library tax levy is also stagnant at $284,000.
The biggest increase in revenue to the general fund is $126,000 more in local government aid from the state.
City staff did offer up some ideas for cutting down on the levy increase for 2020, but that would mean either taking more out of the city’s reserves or a reduction in city services, and staff noted that several requests were already left out of the budget, and it already under-funds road maintenance, as is is the case in most communities. The 2020 budget also doesn’t make room for fire hall construction, which may be funded by a sales tax instead.