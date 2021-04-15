A woman allegedly rammed her vehicle into another and drove away before running out of gas and calling police to respond.
Amber Lynn Carpenter, 29, of Lafayette, was charged in Nicollet County District Court with two felonies for first-degree damage to property and receiving stolen property, plus a misdemeanor for driving after revocation. It was noted multiple times in the complaint that Carpenter may have been dealing with mental health issues.
Nicollet County Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly responded to a hit and run incident in Lafayette April 13. The owner of the vehicle damage reportedly recorded the incident after he heard Carpenter allegedly running down the steps of her residence and yelling "He's got my purse."
According to the complaint, the video showed Carpenter getting into a grey SUV, which drove east and stopped after a short distance. The SUV then backed up for a moment, before driving forward quickly and swerving into the victim's vehicle. Carpenter reported then displayed her middle finger toward the victim's window, before driving away.
An investigator believed the damage to victim's vehicle to be more than $1,000.
Carpenter reportedly called Le Sueur Police Department later on, saying she had run out of fuel. Le Sueur officers responded and noted the possible existence of mental health issues. The victim in Lafayette also expressed concerns over Carpenter's mental health.
The vehicle Carpenter drove was listed as stolen out of Baxter, Minnesota. It was valued at $5,000.