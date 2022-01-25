St. Peter Public Schools is preparing for the one act play subsection tournament Saturday, Jan. 29. But before the big tournament, the school performers were set to face in public shows against Redwood and New Ulm on Monday, Jan. 24.
The other schools arrived at St. Peter High School at 9 a.m. Monday, before the St. Peter team puts on its 10 a.m. performance of “The Girl in the White Pinafore,” by Jiggs Burgess.
One part historical drama and one part ghost story, “The Girl in the White Pinafore” follows the haunting of William Shaw, the former superintendent of the New London, Texas School District. Due to an improperly installed pipe, the New London School exploded on March 18. 1937.
The children of the school now haunt Shaw, led by Ameila, the girl in the white pinafore. The play examines guilt and redemption as Amelia is unable to move on as a spirit until she can forgive Shaw and herself.
“I’ve never played a character this serious and this intense before and I’ve really enjoyed it,” said freshman Isabelle Mish, who plays Amelia. “I’ve really enjoyed it because there’s a lot more character studying that I have to do. Every little thing I try to do I think about ‘What would she do?’ which has been so cool and challenging.”
Co-directors Jason Toupence and Amanda Blue are presiding over what has been an irregular rehearsal season for the St. Peter team. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there hasn’t been a single rehearsal where all of the cast has been in the same place at the same time.
“We have a few understudies and we’ve had good chunks of people, but just not everybody all the time,” said Toupence. “We even had a Zoom rehearsal once. It was not ideal, but it was enough to remember lines.”
This year also has more student involvement than ever before. While the St. Peter one act cast and crew regularly help paint, design sets and costumes, this year, they brought on their first student director, Sky Gassman.
As a high school senior interested in studying theater in college, Gassman wanted to bust her chops as a student director to see if she wants to continue pursuing it. Gassman is usually on stage as an actor rather than in the audience taking notes, so it was a different experience.
“It’s cool to interact with people in a different way while also watching the show from a whole new perspective,” said Gassman. “On stage, you think ‘Why hasn’t this been done yet?’ and now you see how much longer things actually take to get done. You’re also learning how to interact with people all over again, because it’s different when you’re giving feedback which has been the most challenging part.”
Gassman concluded that she prefers acting to directing, but the role has allowed her to take on a mentorship role and instruct performers on how to give lines and navigate some of the complicated emotions in the show like grief.
Despite the challenges of practicing in a pandemic, the directors and cast were confident in how the show was coming along. Toupence was hopeful the team would advance to sections after the Jan. 29 subsection tournament.
“We’re going to kick butt,” said Gassman. “I’m very excited. I get chills every time I watch it, and I’ve watched it quite a few times now. “