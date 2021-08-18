A St. Peter man was charged with five counts of theft after allegedly stealing multiple guns.
Andrew Artyom Nelson, 20, faces six charges of felony theft for allegedly stealing a Sig Sauer P220 .45 caliber handgun, two antique single-shot 12 gauge shotguns, a Remington 870 20 gauge shotgun and a Frenchi A12 12 gauge shotgun.
According to the criminal complaint, the resident of a home in Belgrade Township reported to Nicollet County Sheriff's Office that their firearms were stolen and Nelson admitted to the theft.
A witness told police they came home to find their bedroom door open and their laptop missing. After finding the firearms missing, the witness and victim promptly confronted Nelson, who allegedly returned the laptop
Nelson was confronted by police and he allegedly admitted stealing and returning the computer and giving away one of the old guns and the Franchi. After placing Nelson under arrest, police claim the suspect said “I was going to get the guns back. I didn’t sell the guns. I know exactly where the two shotguns are, or at least who has them.”