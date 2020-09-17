On Sept. 16, just after noon, police officers of the St. Peter Police Department arrested Scorpio Lee Rosales, 34, for the charge of first degree robbery. Rosales was arrested without incident and is being held in the Nicollet County Jail pending a formal court appearance.
The crime was committed at about 9:10 a.m. Sept. 13 when Rosales confronted a St. Peter business owner with a handgun.
Rosales quickly entered the business on Mulberry Street in St. Peter. As he entered the business, he ran at an employee, pointing a handgun at the individual's head while demanding money.
St. Peter officers received "valuable information" from the St. James Police Department, which resulted in the successful identification and apprehension of what police described a "career criminal."
The investigation is ongoing.