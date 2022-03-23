From the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in April of 1976, St. Peter’s own Keith Kreykes shouted the first of many “Wagons Ho” to 50 some wagons and 200 outriders, kicking off a three-month pilgrimage to Pennsylvania to celebrate the nation’s 200th anniversary.
As wagonmaster for the Bicentennial Great Lakes Wagon Train, Keith Kreykes, joined by his wife, Gale Kreykes, led hundreds of travelers from Minnesota to Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and finally Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in a 1,650-mile journey on horseback.
The Great Lakes Wagon Train was one of several major routes comprising the Bicentennial Pilgrimage. Starting in June 1975, participants in all 48 contiguous states headed east from as far out as California and Washington along historic trails that settlers once used to travel west.
In the 45 years since the pilgrimage, the historic event is still bringing people together. It’s been nearly a decade since Gale Kreykes, 102, and Ed Wetherill, 95, had last seen each other. But the old friends caught up as if no time was lost on March 15 to celebrate the Bicentennial where they first met.
While Kreykes and her trusty mare Lucky were among the participants in the pilgrimage itself, Wetherill was one of the many thousands of people who kept track of the wagon train and visited with the travelers when they stopped by.
Wetherill’s father, Fred Wetherill, was chairman of the Nicollet County Bicentennial Commission, which prepared bicentennial markers for people and places of historical significance to the county. The commission planted metallic posts at historical sites, both well known and obscure, like Traverse Des Sioux State Park and the boat landing.
“He was always interested in local history. We weren’t from here originally, but my dad certainly adopted the area when we came here in 1940,” said Ed Wetherill.
The depth of Fred Wetherill’s historical knowledge was highly valued when leaders of the wagon train met with him to plan the route. He managed almost all of the preparation before the wagon train departed.
Fred Wetherill also designed a flag with the silhouette of Nicollet County on it to be taken on the national pilgrimage. Ed Wetherill said his father gave six flags, including the Nicollet County flag, to the Nicollet County Historical Society. But when inventory was moved to the Nicollet County Treaty Site after its construction many years ago, the flags were misplaced in the shuffle.
Many of those flags were recovered a couple of years ago. Wetherill believed the Nicollet County flag was found, as well, and hoped to surprise Kreykes with the long-lost flag, but the banner’s whereabouts are still unknown.
While the flag may have been a no show, it didn’t stop the pair from catching up and reminiscing about the once in a lifetime journey across the country.
Go East
One of the greatest challenges on the journey was first receiving permission to go. Keith Kreykes was chosen as wagonmaster for his years of experience in riding and raising horses and harness racing, but he and Gale both needed three months of time off from their jobs at the then St. Peter State Hospital to make the trip feasible. The issue reached then Gov. Wendell Anderson, who granted a leave of absence to state employees joining the wagon train.
“Keith’s boss had no problem. In fact, his boss was jealous; he would have like to have gone along. Mine said ‘You’re not going,’" said Kreykes. “There was a county official that contacted the governor, and the governor said that anyone who wants to participate in the bicentennial wagon trains shall be allowed.”
Cities and towns along the pioneer routes anticipated the arrival of the wagon train. Even as the train passed through the small town of Miesville, Minnesota, with a population below 200 residents, a crowd of 15,000 Americans had gathered to cheer on the pilgrimage. Locals also scheduled their towns’ annual celebrations to coincide with the wagon train, so they could share food and entertainment with travelers and visitors from out of town.
“When it was strawberry season, we would have strawberries. It was so good,” said Kreykes. “We had two cooks on the wagon train that were supposed to feed us. However, there were these little towns along the way that would have their yearly celebration and food was provided.”
Many people would join the wagon train, as it passed through their local area. Kreykes recalled a couple that brought their own teepee to camp overnight while accompanying the wagons. There were even a few police officers in Chicago that had so much fun escorting the train that they tagged along for a brief period.
A tight-knit community formed among the pilgrims over the following three months. Each night, after the horses tired from pulling the wagon train about 20 miles, the travelers gathered around a large bonfire. Musicians following along in a dedicated entertainment tent performed for the train and the towns they visited, and cooks on the journey provided meals.
The bathroom situation, one trailer with a port-a-potty, was also a source of communal frustration. The “Potty Wagon,” as Gale called it, was small, cramped and gave people little room to take care of business. It was very cold in April, so the train participants had to peel layer after layer quickly. Two camp jacks had to empty it every day, and at the end of the trail, they burned it.
“We had weddings. We had deaths. We had everything that would happen in a community, except for the birth of a baby,” said Kreykes.
Made it all the way
The Bicentennial was celebrated by people of all ages all across the country. Kids as young as 2 years old to high school students to senior citizens took part in the pilgrimage, including people from Seattle all the way to Baltimore. Kreykes said she still corresponds with the people she met on the trip all these years later.
As with any adventure, the Bicentennial Wagon Train had its share of excitement and peril. Keith Kreykes was responsible for forging a safe path for the wagon train behind him, but it also put him in the front of the line, in case of an accident.
At one point in the journey, a distracted driver ran into Keith and left him and his horse with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he stayed overnight, but fortunately, he survived the accident without so much as a broken bone. He did walk away covered in bruises, however.
“The old gray haired guy that was in there, they were in the shower together, and he came back out and said ‘He doesn’t have a spot on his body that isn’t black and blue,’” said Kreykes.
Fortunately, the accident didn’t stop the wagon train from reaching their destination on July 4, 1976. The Great Lakes pilgrims joined a total of 2,500 wagons in Valley Forge for the conclusion of the Bicentennial. President Gerald Ford greeted the travelers before heading to Independence Hall to sign the Bicentennial Day Declaration.
Back to St. Peter
At the time of the Bicentennial, Wetherill was living in the west suburbs of Chicago and following along with his father, Fred, on updates in the news to get a lookout on when the wagon train would arrive. While he didn’t know the Kreykeses at the time, Wetherill was interested in meeting the wagon train leaders from his former home of St. Peter.
“I heard of them, but I hadn’t known them personally,” said Wetherill. “After my work in the middle of the week, I got my kids and jumped in the car, and we visited this encampment I think was on the South Side of Chicago at that time.”
Their conversation only lasted 15-20 minutes, since the train couldn’t stop for very long, but Wetherill and the Kreykes family would get to know each other a lot more when he moved back to St. Peter in 1990 and began an eight-year stint as chairman of the Traverse des Sioux Encampment and served on the Nicollet County Historical Society Board until 2003. Wetherill was also a member of the St. Peter City Council between 1979 and 1983.
While chairman of the encampment, he set up a local wagon train, touring historic sites in the county, and Keith Kreykes volunteered to help as wagonmaster.