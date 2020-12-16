Jill Hass didn’t so much dip her toes in the water, as much as her entire lower half, when she opened Olita on Third Street in St. Peter in 2020. But now she’s diving all the way in with the opening of her second storefront, Free Bird, on Minnesota Avenue.
“Doing daycare for 13 years and moving out of our home of 16 years, I was at a pivotal point of my life where I needed some change,” Hass said of the decision to open a second store. “I got an email from the Fair Emporium stating they were looking for someone to take over the space and also take on some of their trade items that they were leaving behind. I had been looking to open a store in another town, so I thought ‘Why don’t I just go look?’ And I just fell in love with the space and couldn’t pass it up.”
So Hass took over the space at 213 S. Minnesota Ave., and with the help of her 24-year-old daughter Olivia, she is now running two stores simultaneously. That means no more daycare, which she had done for over a decade and which she was still doing while running Olita for the past year.
“I had been doing daycare the entire time Olita was open,” Hass said. “I really just wanted to build my business before I quit. I wanted it to be my full-time income. With the second store, I knew it wasn’t feasible enough to do daycare anymore. I wanted to throw myself into my businesses, and it’s been really fun.”
A bold move
Of course, opening a second store in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is something of a risk and even a frightening proposition. But things have gone well with gift store Olita, Hass said, especially pre-pandemic, and she didn’t want to miss an opportunity.
“I would be ignorant to say it’s not scary,” she said. “There is always a risk. However, I have found you are not going to get anything good in life if you don’t take risks. And if all else fails, I try it for a year, and we go from there. But I feel it has been received really well.”
Ed Lee at the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce is one person excited to see the retail development.
“We’re thrilled about Olita and Her Happy Place (which opened Reckless in November) opening second stores, because it makes St. Peter more of a destination,” Lee said. “People are going to come here from faraway places or even not so faraway places if there is more here. It just really supports what’s happening in retail downtown.”
He added, “It just makes the downtown. It adds choices. It adds merchandise. It adds unique items, which is what we’re all about.”
Reckless by Her Happy Place took the previous spot of The Refinery in St. Peter’s downtown, while Free Bird took The Fair Emporium’s spot. A few other openings occurred as 4 The Team shut down its storefront during the pandemic, and It’s About Time Clock Repair moved out of its Minnesota Avenue location and onto Nassau Street. The situation is no different than usual, though, according to Lee.
“Optimistically is how Chamber directors talk, but there has always been a property or two available in our downtown, and that’s wonderful, because that means there is opportunity,” he said. “That means it is saturated but not over saturated. So if someone wanted to say, start a bookstore, or start another boutique, there would be a place for them in St. Peter at any given time.”
Hass at Olita and Free Bird certainly believes St. Peter is building a reputation as a place to shop and eat.
“St. Peter is becoming a destination community,” she said. “I have people from all over the state who are coming to St. Peter to shop for a day. I have other business owners saying they have noticed the same thing. They like that they can shop in town, go to the winery, stay for dinner.”
She wants to see the trend continue.
“I think we need to continue to establish these businesses, and not only does the community and people that live here need to be supportive, but the city itself needs to be,” she said, noting how helpful St. Peter’s micro loan and grant programs have been.
Free Bird
According to Hass, her two gift stores have “very different feels and carry very different products in them.”
“We like to describe Free Bird as more boho, artsy fartsy, more natural vibe,” Hass said. “Olita is much more vibrant, bright colors, a little more trendy.”
Hass is excited to have two stores in the same community, because “If we don’t have something that someone wants in one store, we can send them to the opposing store.” She feels confident that the two stores can complement one another and last a long time.
“I do feel like I can run two stores that maintain a full-time income for me,” she said. “It takes a lot of work and crazy hours, but I feel like, so far, it’s been very successful.”
During the pandemic, everything is different. Sales are definitely down since March, Hass said, but they’re still doing OK.
“I think we have a community that’s understanding of small business, and that we want to keep our downtown thriving, so the local community has been very supportive,” she said.
A lot of consumers are also learning how to online shop, not just on Amazon and big box stores, but locally. Hass noted that she has many customers who use the local pickup option, and her stores also ship items across the country. While she’s grateful to have a webstore that customers use, she doesn’t want to give up a physical presence anytime soon.
“Online shopping could sustain itself, but it’s just a whole different animal,” she said. “I prefer to have a physical presence, because that’s what people really enjoy. Although online shopping is convenient, you can’t touch and see things firsthand. I want my store to be an experience for all my customers. Online shopping isn’t as good for gifts.”
Hass firmly believes in small-scale retail, and her newest store is her latest contribution to a community she desires: “We need to do everything we can to open up new stores — mom and pop kind of shops.”