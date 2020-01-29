Hwy. 14 in Nicollet County continues to provide heartbreak, fear and frustration

Two people were killed on Hwy. 14 earlier this month, and those closest to the crash sites believe their deaths could’ve been prevented.
Frustrations are mounting for residents in the area of Hwy. 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm, as the stretch — soon to be the last remaining two-lane portion from Rochester to New Ulm — continues to prove dangerous. And although there is no shortage of people advocating for change, including local legislators, a fix continues to be elusive.
“It’s getting more and more urgent that we tell the people of the area what’s going to happen to get Hwy. 14 completed to New Ulm,” said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “It’s been 40 years of the Highway (14) Partnership trying to complete four lanes from Rochester to New Ulm, and this is the last part. And now look what happened here last week.”
The road from Nicollet to New Ulm is mostly straight, just a few curves along the way. But its two lanes, one heading east and the other west, are close together, and as cars speed along at 55 miles per hour (or faster), the opportunity for dangerous crashes is high. The road also often carries numerous tractors and heavy truck traffic, and like all Minnesota roads, it’s prone to be covered with ice and snow.
It’s no surprise to anyone who drives the route that serious crashes take place, and at this point, it’s just making them mad.
“What is it going to take to finally fix Highway 14?,” Highway 14 Partnership President and Mankato City Councilor Karen Foreman said in a Jan. 22 release. “Two deadly crashes in less than 24 hours needs to be a wake-up call that we need action now. Right now, it seems like no one has a clear path forward for Highway 14.”
MnDOT has continued to state that it will work on affordable safety improvements all along Hwy. 14, but to this point, small changes haven’t been enough to prevent deadly crashes.
Emotions
It’s not just anger stemming from the continued inaction, it’s heartbreak for some and fear for many.
On Jan. 20, Naomi Sue Peterson, 45, of New Ulm, was killed when her Pontiac Grand Am, heading northbound on Nicollet County Road 37, entered Hwy. 14, where a Volvo tractor truck crashed into it; she died on impact. A day later, Aaron Glen Lloyd, a 23-year-old from North Mankato was killed when an eastbound SUV crossed into the westbound lane and collided with Lloyd’s Chevrolet Malibu.
“It’s just tragic,” said state Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter. “It’s just been grey around here. I feel everywhere I go there’s a collective sense of sorrow. People are just feeling it.”
Brand also mentioned his empathy for the emergency responders from Courtland and Nicollet, small groups with limited resources that are finding themselves constantly responding to Hwy. 14 incidents. Courtland Fire Chief Dave Ubel sent a letter to local legislators, Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and others, pleading for action to be taken.
Serving 10 years as chief, Ubel has seen his share of Hwy. 14 crashes, but the recent duo of fatal events is the worst it’s been.
“It’s bad,” he said. “I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘I’m scared to drive on Hwy. 14 right now.’”
He also sees the situation wear on his firefighters.
“They talk about PTSD with military, but there is also that with emergency responders,” he said. “I think about it every night lately. I’ve had guys come up and ask me questions; one told me they couldn’t sleep the night of one of the crashes.”
Nicollet County Commissioner John Luepke is a lifelong resident of the Courtland area. He also serves, along with fellow Nicollet County Commissioner Jack Kolars, on the Highway 14 Partnership. He frequently hears from constituents, asking what is going to be done.
“They say ‘What is taking so long?’ and I agree.”
Failed attempts
Efforts to make Hwy. 14 four lanes from Rochester to New Ulm have been ongoing for decades. Some sections were completed in the 1990s and some more in the 2000s. The most recent change is from Owatonna to Dodge Center, where MnDOT is currently in construction mode, building up the road to four lanes.
That just leaves Nicollet to New Ulm.
Attempts have been made and have continuously failed to finish this final stretch. Most recently, in 2019, the state of Minnesota applied for a BUILD Grant from the federal government. Among other projects, the state asked for $25 million to go toward the Hwy. 14 four-lane upgrade, which is estimated to cost $85 million. There was confidence that, with a $25 million head start, the project could get done.
“The governor (Walz) is from here (Mankato), so he knows that road,’ Commissioner Luepke said. “I talked to him at Farmfest last year, and he said, ‘If we get that BUILD grant, we’ll get the rest of the money.’”
But it was a moot point, because the state didn’t get that grant, nor did it get any of the $900 million allocated by the federal government. This is a sore spot for Minnesota legislators; all eight Congress representatives sent letters to the United States Department of Transportation, asking how Minnesota was left out. It’s common knowledge among local legislators that the Hwy. 14 project was left out, while Kentucky managed to get three projects funded.
“Why did Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky have three grants funded, and Minnesota had none?” Rep. Brand queried. “The (MnDOT) commissioner felt at least one Minnesota project would be funded, as there was such good evidence for need. And it happens that McConnell is married to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.”
Alabama, Florida and North Carolina also received three grants each.
Regardless of the politics, Minnesota and the Hwy. 14 Nicollet to New Ulm project were left out. It was yet another strikeout for those working tirelessly to get the change made.
Funding
Jan Laird lives with her husband, Kevin, in New Ulm. She’s retired but makes the occasional trip to Mankato and to St. Peter, where her son lives. She also has a daughter, who makes the trek along Hwy. 14 from New Ulm to Mankato and back every workday. She worries every time a weather event passes through or ice develops on the road.
“What do I have to say about it? I say it’s about time the state started paying the same attention to us out here as they pay to everyone up there (in the metro area),” Laird said.
She’s not alone in that feeling of abandonment. Courtland’s Ubel admitted he doesn’t have the exact answers, but he and others in his community are becoming disillusioned with the state, feeling a perceived favoritism toward the metro when it comes to funding.
“The only thing I can see is that more of the money seems to go toward the metro areas, which can get frustrating, because it feels like we’re getting less,” he said.
Walz has indicated on many occasions that he’ll push for more outstate support during his tenure, and he has shown that interest in many of his proposals. His most recent bonding bill proposal includes $100 million for local roads and bridges. He also proposed a gas tax in 2019, in order to raise money for general improvements to roads and bridges statewide.
Rep. Brand says that’s exactly what local entities are looking for.
“I had a conversation with the full Nicollet County Board Jan. 22, and it was clear the county’s position is sustainable, comprehensive funding,” Brand said. “That echoes over and over again. Nicollet, North Mankato and Lafayette have passed resolutions along the same lines.”
But it’s not as easy as making a proposal and sending it through. There is a Democratic House and governor paired with a Republican Senate in Minnesota, and the two parties have different ideas on funding levels and how to allocate those dollars. Some kind of attempt to generate funding for the Nicollet to New Ulm project is essentially a guarantee, but action, as advocates have found for decades, is far from certain.
“Any way they can, they just need to make it happen,” Luepke said.