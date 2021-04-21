Kraus-Anderson (KA) has begun construction of an extensive $60 million expansion and renovation of Lund Center at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Designed by BWBR Architects, the project includes a 72,000-square-foot renovation that will provide new and improved spaces for wellness and academic programs in health and exercise science and athletic training. Academic programs housed in Lund Center prepare students for careers in health care, education, coaching, athletic training, and strength and conditioning.
The $21.6 million phase one of the project, which is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022, features wellness facilities that will more than triple in size and include an expanded weight room and cardio and group fitness spaces. A new academic wing will house improved classrooms and faculty offices, and a new third-floor student lounge and recruitment area will be added for student and faculty use.
A second phase of the overall construction project includes plans for a new Human Performance Lab, a 53,000-square-foot fieldhouse, state-of-the-art locker rooms and a 118-seat lecture hall.
KA’s partnership with Gustavus stretches over 40 years and includes the campus reconstruction after the 1998 tornado and recent projects, such as Anderson Hall and Beck Academic Hall. In July 2020, KA completed a $70 million expansion and renovation of Nobel Hall of Science.