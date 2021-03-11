On March 10, Nicollet County deputies made contact with individuals in a silver 2006 Chrysler Sebring in possession of several catalytic converters that the Sheriff's Office believes to be stolen.
If you believe you were a recent victim of a catalytic converter theft and have not reported the activity, contact your local law enforcement agency to make that report.
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise for some time. Residents are reminded to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods and report any suspicious activity as it is occurring.