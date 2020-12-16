Amid rising pressure for criminal justice reform, two metro area county attorneys have announced that they will stop seeking bail for a variety of non-violent felonies. Their local counterparts haven't instituted such a policy, saying that their charging policies have much the same effect.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said that the main reason for their decision is to protect the rights of low-income Minnesotans, who are disproportionately African-American, Native American or Latino. Under Minnesota's Constitution, authorities are prohibited from holding a person who has not been convicted of a crime in pretrial custody — so long as they can pony up for bail. Bail isn't intended to be punitive, but to help ensure defendants show up for subsequent court appearances.
According to Freeman, the 19 nonviolent felonies no longer subject to bail after Jan. 1 in Hennepin County will include auto theft, check and insurance fraud, and some drug crimes. A person convicted of one of those nonviolent felonies wouldn't be sentenced to jail/prison anyway, since the presumptive sentence is probation.
Freeman and Orput said they hope the change will be part of a broader movement at the statewide level on bail reform. Orput said that in his experience that in addition to its disproportionate effects, bail in such cases tends to be a waste since defendants almost always show up to court anyway. Nonetheless, the effect of the policy has been to create a significant number of individuals who have never been convicted of a crime but remain in jail because they are too poor to afford refundable cash bail or the 10 percent nonrefundable fee for a bail bondsman.
A 2016 study by the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative, Detaining the Poor, found that more than 70% of individuals in local jails are being held pretrial. The study’s authors accused cash bail of creating a system where “the constitutional principle of innocent until proven guilty only really applies to the well off.”
Rising pressure in recent years to address inequities within the criminal justice system was magnified this year by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers, while the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more important to limit the resource strain faced by the nation's jails.
Local shifts
Some local county attorneys — Michelle Zehnder Fischer, of Nicollet County, Dan McIntosh, of Steele County, and John Fossum, of Rice County — say that they all have long taken into account the potential safety implications when considering whether or not to ask for bail.
When the pandemic hit, McIntosh’s office increased its focus on ensuring that defendants who could pose a threat to public safety were held in jail, while those who didn't were given an opportunity to appear in court voluntarily.
“We know that the arrest and booking is quite a disruption to a person’s life,” he said. “If we didn’t believe it was necessary based on the type of offense, there wasn’t a need to arrest them and hold them in jail.”
McIntosh said that it’s particularly common for the new policy to be applied to low-level drug offenders, as well as lower-level property crimes. Notably, the county has continued to book individuals arrested for DWIs due to the threat they pose on the roadways. McIntosh insists the policy has been successful, greatly easing the pressure on the jail without reducing public safety.
“I don’t want people in the community to think this is compromising public safety — it's the opposite,” he said. “I have seen no indication that there has been any effect to public safety but it has helped out jail operations a lot during the pandemic.”
Zehnder Fischer took care to note that Hennepin County's Judicial system is different from Nicollet County's, given the sheer difference in volume of cases. Still, she said that her office is taking care to review procedures in recent months.
Zehnder Fischer said that while her county doesn't have a formal policy like Hennepin County's, she generally would not request bail for individuals convicted of those kinds of crimes unless there were additional considerations, such as a defendant with a history of skipping court.
"Generally speaking, for offenses such as that discussed in Hennepin County policy, individuals are released on their own recognizance," she said. "There might be conditions such as no use of chemicals, but there’s not a monetary component."