The COVID-19 pandemic has changed not just the way kids are educated in Minnesota, but where. For the first time in more than a decade, enrollment in public schools has fallen statewide. Approximately 17,000 students have dropped out of public schools as many parents turned to homeschooling, holding their preschoolers back for a year, or enrolling their kids in private schools.
According to a February report by the Minnesota Department of Education, private schools saw a 12.4% increase in kindergarten enrollment. These bumps are taking place locally, as well, and many private school administrators say that the students turning to them during the pandemic are here to stay.
In Le Sueur, PreK-5 private Catholic school St. Anne’s has seen their student numbers increase in the past year, but Principal Anne Lewis said the growth is part of a 10-year trend.
“Do I think we are where we’re at because of COVID? Yes and no,” said Lewis. “I think it was the straw that broke the camel’s back for some people to make that decision.”
Last summer, while many public schools had to wait for state guidelines before settling on their learning model, smaller private schools, such as St. Anne’s and St. Peter Lutheran School, announced in-person learning at their buildings for the 2020-21 school year.
Brad Gurgel, principal of St. Peter Lutheran, reported a more dramatic increase in students. Enrollment grew by 20 this school year, a substantial jump compared to the average five to eight new students St. Peter Lutheran receives in a typical year.
“I think face-to-face learning has been a little bit of a draw last summer,” said Gurgel. “I know some were a little bit leery about being in a larger setting with more potential exposures to COVID, and that was a little bit of a draw for why some families came to check us out last summer.”
But administrators indicated that recent bumps were an acceleration of an ongoing trend. Both schools saw continuing growth over the past several years. Lewis said that it's not just the pandemic bringing students in, but recruitment efforts by a growing archdiocese and the non-profit CSCOE (Catholic Schools Center of Excellence) .
“Part of the reason we’re doing so successful is because we have an archbishop and a bishop who are very into the Catholic Education piece and keeping our Catholic schools open and thriving,” said Lewis at St. Anne's.
While the biggest shifts statewide have been in Kindergarten enrollment, private high schools, such as Mayer Lutheran, are seeing the benefits as well. Executive Director Joel Landskroener reported an unprecedented level of new interest from parents visiting the website and the school.
“I’ve been here 15 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Landskroener.
In the next year, Mayer Lutheran expects to have 190 students, up from the current 175 that attend. But it's not just COVID-19 that is bringing in new students, said Landskroener. The executive director also believed that controversy over an early draft of revisions to Minnesota’s social studies curriculum and legislative efforts to develop a statewide sex education model has pushed some parents to consider private schools.
“They read about that in the paper and get concerned and then they call us to see what our curriculum is,” said Landskroener. “I think those two things between COVID and concern over the future of public schools has at least caused people to consider a private school.”
These shifts are a boon for private education, but a bust for public schools. State funding and levy dollars are distributed to public schools on a per pupil basis. When enrollment drops, so does state funding.
Le Sueur-Henderson has seen consistent declining enrollment year-to-year, but a greater dropoff in 2020-2021. Between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school year, enrollment fell by 4%; between 2019-20 and 2020-21, it fell by an estimated 4.6%.