A Hy-Vee grocery store is still coming to St. Peter; it'll just be a little longer than initially planned.
When Hy-Vee first announced it would replace the old Shopko Hometown store on the north side of St. Peter, representatives estimated an early summer 2019 construction start with an early 2020 opening. That has since been delayed, and in an email to the Herald Jan. 27, Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said construction is now slated to begin in late spring/early winter.
"We don’t have any additional details at this time," Gayman said.
A Hy-Vee drive-thru pharmacy is already available on the south side of the old Shopko building. In October, the company announced it was also bringing in the grocery store.
The grocery store is expected to come with food service, offering lunch and grab-and-go items, like pizza and Chinese food. It will also have a flower shop area, deli and bakery. Hy-Vee Senior Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff said in October that the the company is considering options for a coffee shop at the location but has no definite plans to do so.
The footprint will be smaller than the two stores in Mankato, and Potthoff said the company has no immediate plans for expanding the building. The St. Peter Shopko building is about 36,000 square feet; the uptown Mankato store, first opened in 1997, is about 68,500 square feet.
“The footprint will be smaller than what you might see in Mankato or the Twin Cities,” Potthoff said. “A lot of the recent stores have been 6,000 to 30,000 or 40,000 square feet. Our stores are no longer 100 percent large format stores, so we’re looking at making this building our own. Our stores are a mixtures of sizes these days. Our new stores are no longer all 90,000 square feet. We’re exploring different sizes, as we continue to grow.”
Hy-Vee will be leasing, rather than owning the building, a common move for the company.
Shopko announced store closures, including its St. Peter location, in 2018. In early 2019, Hy-Vee announced it would be using part of the old Shopko building in St. Peter for a pharmacy. It had not previously announced plans to bring in the grocery store.