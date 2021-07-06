The city of St. Peter finally got permission to ask for permission.
In the closing days of the 2021 extended session, the Minnesota Legislature approved an omnibus tax bill. That bill includes a provision allowing the city of St. Peter to hold a referendum, likely this November, asking residents if they'd like to use a sales tax to pay for a large portion of a new fire station in town.
The referendum is legally required before the city can institute a sales tax.
"In the first part of August, the council will see a resolution recommending the sales tax be put on the ballot," City Administrator Todd Prafke said. "Certainly, it’s been something the council has pursued for a couple years, and I think it’s great it was able to be accomplished this time. Now, it’s the work of getting the public to know and understand what is going on."
The council and city staff have already determined that a new fire station is needed in the community. The old building was first constructed in 1929, and the Fire Department feels that it no longer meets the standards for most efficient public safety response.
The city is getting a loan from the United States Department of Agriculture at low interest to pay for the project, but that will need to be paid back, of course. The city could, by law, put the entire cost on property taxes without asking for permission, but the idea behind the sales tax is to spread out that cost a little more.
A half-cent sales tax in the city of St. Peter would raise money from everyone who makes purchases in the city, including those from outside of town. Whatever the sales tax generates will go toward the fire station project, and the impact on property taxes would be lessened.
"I wouldn’t presume to tell St. Peter voters how to vote, but I would say it’s a given there is a need for a new fire station. t’s a matter of public safety," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, who helped push for the bill at the Senate. "So it's just whether this is the way to pay or not."
Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, had a similar message.
"Weigh it carefully," she said to residents. "In light of the fact that we do need a new fire house, determine if this is the right path to take to pay for it. (The sales tax) will generate income from people outside the city of St. Peter. Even so, property taxes will go up, but less than if they don’t vote (yes on the referendum). Because if they don’t go for the sales tax, the City Council is committed to building the new fire house, even if it all goes on property taxes."
End of session
Of course, the city of St. Peter sales tax was far from the only item on the docket at the 2021 Minnesota Legislature. The divided House and Senate came to terms on a $52 billion spending budget, which included "a lot of compromise," according to Sen. Frentz. Overall, he was mostly happy with the results. He noted the $2.8 billion coming from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan, which helped "meet the needs of Minnesotans."
"In the immediate Mankato and St. Peter area, some school districts have already given out layoff notices, so that was one the areas most needing support," he said. "Also, our local small businesses were needing that forgiveness for the Paycheck Protection Program."
Over $400 million was set aside in forgiveness for small businesses who utilized the PPP to keep workers on during the pandemic. There was also money set aside to provide tax relief to individuals who received federal unemployment benefit add-ons during peak COVID-19 times.
One area Frentz was not so happy was in climate change, where there was a general lack of action.
"The evidence is that we have a real crisis, and the state of Minnesota should have done more," he said. "Just in general, we need to decarbonize; several bills would have helped to make that happen."
He added, "I think we have divided government in Minnesota, and compromise is mandated, and that’s what happened. Not everyone got what they wanted, and that’s democracy."
Rep. Akland had a less optimistic view of the session, feeling that too much was rushed during the extended session. She was happy the budget was passed but wanted to feel stronger about the details.
"I feel lit would’ve been better if we could’ve finished on time earlier, without so many last minute decisions that needed to be made," she said. "One of my frustrations is just the lack of transparency in some of the committees and in the final work groups. And so, when things were presented, we had very little time to review the bills and see what was in them. Working late in the night and long hours is not always the best way to tackle a project, but in light of getting it done, I guess it had to be that way this year."
Her biggest disappointment, she said, was not seeing the state's reinsurance program extended. The program helps those who get insurance on the open market to combat exorbitant prices, especially for serious medical circumstances. The program would stop at the end of 2022 if it's not addressed before then, and Akland still hopes it will be.
The representative's primary positive from the session was the minimal tax impact.
"I feel like, overall, we were able to curb tax increases going forward," she said. "And because we had a surplus and money coming in from the federal government, we were able to do that. I feel like that was a huge benefit for all Minnesotans."