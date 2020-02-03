BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The St. Peter Herald took two top honors for weekly newspapers of its size when it was awarded first place in Business Reporting, second place in Sports Reporting, and third place in Typography & Design in the 2018-2019 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest, held Jan. 30.
In most categories, the Herald competed with other weekly newspapers with similar circulations, though in some categories the Herald competed against all other non-daily newspapers and in a few categories all newspapers in the association.
The contest covered material produced Sept. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2019, and was judged by members of the Hoosier State Press Association (Indiana).
Herald Managing Editor Philip Weyhe took first place in the Business Story category for his story on the 40th anniversary of the St. Peter Food Co-op.
In awarding Weyhe, the judges wrote, "This package was clearly a LOT of work, and rightly so, given the Co-op's place in the community. A wonderful tale of devoted community members persevering through adversity and still motivated by the same values that started it all. Great story, great package, and why we do what we do as community journalists."
Sports Editor Pat Beck accepted the second place award in Sports Reporting for the Herald. That award is given to newspapers judged to have the highest quality and greatest depth in sports reporting.
The Herald staff took the third place award for Typography & Design, given to newspapers judged to have the best look and feel.
News Publisher Chad Hjellming congratulated the Herald and the winners among the other APG of Southern Minnesota LLC newspapers.
"It is always a great honor to receive recognition for the hard work and dedication from our newsrooms," Hjellming said. "While these stories are specifically singled out and recognized, our news staff has provided countless numbers of stories worthy of recognition throughout the year. They tell important stories about our communities, and these awards are definitely deserved."
Other APG Media of Southern Minnesota LLC newspapers awarded at the Jan. 30 ceremonies were the Northfield News, Faribault Daily News, Owatonna People's Press and Le Sueur County News.