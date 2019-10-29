Two persons are running for St. Peter mayor this year.
At the Nov. 5 election, St. Peter residents will be able to choose between current Mayor Chuck Zieman and challenger Shawn Schloesser.
The following are questions from the St. Peter Herald answered by the School Board candidates. Each candidate was asked to answer the questions in 150 words or less.
Chuck Zieman
BACKGROUND: 66 years old. Retired, Nicollet County Assessor Office. Resident of St Peter for 42 years. My wife, "Woody," is a native of St. Peter. I was born and raised on a dairy farm south of Hutchinson. I attended Gustavus and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in business administration. Served on City Council from 2012-2015, mayor since 2016.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the city of St. Peter right now and how would you work to solve it?
The biggest issue facing the city are rising costs, especially health insurance costs for city employees and also construction costs for things such as concrete and building materials. I am not sure there is a solution, because we need to maintain a good, experienced city workforce and to do that we need to be competitive when it comes to benefits and wages. As for constructions costs, many things, especially raw materials costs are determined by regional and even world markets. We can make sure we are getting the most out our dollars by continuing to get competitive bids when specific projects are undertaken.
In recent years, citywide property taxes have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the council regarding tax impact in coming years?
Always. The attitude of the City Council should always be cost versus benefit and also want versus need. We need to pursue all avenues for funding a project before we burden our citizens to pay by raising their property taxes.
What does the city need to do better to set itself up for future sustainability and/or growth?
The city needs to continue to use a proactive approach when it concerns sustainability or growth. The growth needs to be measured, because economic conditions may change quickly and we do not want to have too much invested in infrastructure costs that we may not be able to recoup from future development. During the city candidate forum and after attending the School Board forum, the overwhelming consensus of the candidates was that St Peter is a great place to live. I believe previous and current council actions have helped to move the city forward for future generations to live, raise their kids, work and retire.
Why should constituents vote for you?
I am incumbent candidate for the office of mayor of the city of St. Peter because I feel I have the ability to do the job. I also feel a need to serve to hopefully pay back a city that has been very good to me and my family. The experience that I have (four years on the City Council and four years as mayor), combined with using common sense when dealing with issues and concerns, has hopefully gained your confidence and also your vote on Nov. 5.
Shawn Schloesser
BACKGROUND: 54 years old. Community and Business Development Specialist with Region Nine Development Commission. Past president and current board member of the Arts Center of Saint Peter. Officer of the St. Peter American Legion. Active member and volunteer in my church.
Parent of two school-age students and actively support the St. Peter School District.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue facing the city of St. Peter right now and how would you work to solve it?
Community engagement and growing future leaders. Ensuring we are providing for the community need and using our dollars wisely requires engagement from each of us. Our city makes the best decisions when our committees receive input and use that information to form recommendations for the council. Our community relies on our youth to assume future leadership roles and mentorship by current community members is an important component in teaching our youth. To solve this, I begin with my own actions by being engaged in my community and giving back. I also take time to listen to other’s views, understand their perspective, and give full consideration and respect. I show my children that listening, respecting, sharing, and volunteering help make our community strong. I encourage each of us to be role models for our community and our youth.
In recent years, citywide property taxes have risen for most residents and businesses. Are you concerned about this? What do you believe should be the attitude of the council regarding tax impact in coming years?
Yes, I am concerned by the rise in property taxes which pay for the things we use like roads, police, fire, and maintaining our community spaces. Those items are listed in the city budget each year and the city staff do their best to keep those costs low through planning. Reductions in the budget are described not as dollars or percentages but programs and services. Having discussions with the community to identify needed or improvements to programs and services is just as important as identifying programs that could be reduced or eliminated. The attitude of the council should mirror the attitude of the city in keeping our property taxes as low as necessary to provide for the services and things we use that keep St. Peter a vital community where you would want to live.
What does the city need to do better to set itself up for future sustainability and/or growth?
Future sustainability requires a combination of people, economic competitiveness, community resources, and infrastructure. How we integrate these will determine the future of our community. Focusing on health, housing, education, diversity, and equity is essential to our vitality as a community. We must create the foundation for economic competitiveness on behalf of our entrepreneurs and business owners to help keep our community a livable place to earn and grow. We also need to maintain our community resources both natural and community developed which provide us a place where we do more than work but live. Planning for our community infrastructure that keeps pace with technology and focuses on sustainability for needs such as water, energy, and roads provide the foundational assets necessary for community vitality. Each of these issues must be considered and addressed as the city looks towards the future of our community growth and sustainability.
Why should constituents vote for you?
When my family moved to St. Peter in 2009, we were leaving behind a career of military service and had just finished seven years living in Europe. Saint Peter offered the community values we were seeking such as diversity and openness, amenities we desired like bike trails, a walkable community and parks. We were also seeking closeness to family having lived such distances for so long. It takes leadership and engagement to ensure St. Peter remains a vital community for not just me but others who wish to live here. I’ll do my best to make this community even stronger and soundly managed than it already is. St. Peter has a history of strategic growth, in part by making the right changes at the right times. I would be honored to be part of the leadership team taking our community to the next level, as Mayor.