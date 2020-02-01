Medallion Hunt clues are sponsored by State Farm Insurance and St. Peter agent Jay Zender.
CLUE 1 - Friday, Jan. 31
Reality sets in when the weather gets cold,
These long winter nights are getting quite old.
But this also mean that it’s about to get fun,
As the winter medallion hunt has just begun.
Finding the treasure will give you a nice payday,
But you won’t win if you don’t come out to play.
CLUE 2 – Saturday, Feb. 1
After a while the clues will start to make sense,
The longer it takes just adds to the suspense.
Finding the key words is not always very clear,
But it’s in the first few clues each and every year.