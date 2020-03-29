“Paraprofessionals play a vital role in public education. Their job duties are as varied as the children they serve. Together, with our teachers and administrators, paraprofessionals provide high quality education in a safe and caring environment. Their passion and commitment are evident.” These were the words of Bill Soderlund, as he took his spot on the St. Peter School Board, Jan. 6 and immediately donated $10,000 for paraprofessional continuing education and training in the district.
It may go without saying that educators within local school districts are held to a very high level of expectation and standard in our community. These professionals raise and teach children and impact the future of our communities. However, some of these educators fly below the radar, so to speak, and do their jobs diligently, without the expectation of notice.
Paraprofessionals fit that mold.
During Soderlund’s run for School Board, it became apparent to him that the role of paraprofessionals in local school districts is significant, and the system was in need of some major overhaul. Teachers across the St. Peter district brought notice to his attention that they needed more help and the lack of attention to training or wages for paras was not attracting new potential help.
“Paraprofessionals play a vital role in our schools and deserve better acknowledgment, as well as more importance placed upon their position in our school district,” Soderlund said.
Pride in profession
Not only do paraprofessionals work without notice, but they generally do the job, because they love to help the children they work with. It is an exhausting, very tasking position to hold, but one which is done with pride and reverence.
The paraprofessional, a constantly evolving profession, has been contributing to the youth for generations past and present. Without their dedication and meticulous attention to detail, some students' needs would otherwise fall through the cracks.
As a generalized definition and duties, paraprofessional educators generally assist teachers in the classroom, provide administrative support and supervise students outside the classroom. Other para positions include special education aides, library aides and tutors.
Some paras work directly with students, helping to complete classroom assignments, and assist students who have special needs. Some paras may be assigned to a group of students and supervise them while they eat, or while they play on the playground. Some are asked to prepare classroom materials for instructors, keep attendance, and make sure students are staying on task inside the classroom, as well as their behavior in between classes or when breaks are needed.
Many may see this position as a glorified ‘babysitter,’ but these professionals have plenty to do, and are willing to take the brunt of it all; the good days, and the bad days, the momentous moments, and the ugly ones, as well.
“I don’t do this job because of the money. I commit myself to be here each and every day, because of the students. They trust me, they come to me for help, and if I’m not here, some of them would fall behind,” said Amy Raebel, St. Peter Middle School special education (SPED) paraprofessional.
According to Raebel, the paraprofessional educators in the St. Peter district are in such demand that current paras have to carry twice the case load they would normally cover. On a normal day, Raebel follows six to seven students at a time, recording homework assignments, helping them take notes, assisting them with math and reading, and making sure any homework they have completed has been turned in to their instructors throughout the day.
If a student is struggling with an assignment or requires special arrangements for testing, that para will discuss modifications with the appropriate teacher. If a student becomes agitated and has an outburst in the classroom, the para will remove them from the classroom or situation, and resolve the issue. Some students tend to take out their frustrations on their paras by hitting, biting, punching, and kicking and until the behavior is deescalated, these paras remain with this student until they can return to the classroom.
Lot of work, little pay
With the role of paraprofessional, there are duties most could not, or would not want to handle.
One would tend to assume such a position would allow for some sort of hazard pay, if you will. One might also assume that with the daunting list of duties and responsibilities these individuals take on each and every day, they would be rewarded with a paycheck that reflected their contributions.
But at the end of the day, the paraprofessionals within local school districts, and beyond, bring home wages that barely meet poverty level standards. For example, the requirements to apply for a Habitat for Humanity home requires a $25,000/year income to pay for an affordable mortgage; most full-time paraprofessionals would not meet even that standard on their own.
According to Raebel, working as a St. Peter para isn’t the only job many of these educators have. Many have two, even three jobs, just to make ends meet. And even then, they can barely scrape by.
In the late 1980s, the wage for local paraprofessionals was between $8-9 an hour, according to retired para, Julie Carlblom. “I was more than happy to find employment at that time with such a wage,” Carlblom said. "The problem is, despite the increased cost of living and the growth in population in our community today, the wages for paraprofessionals seems to be frozen in time.”
While the role of paraprofessional requires no more than a high school diploma, advocates say there should still be some sort of online coursework or additional specialized certification courses available to train these individuals annually, instead of the same generalized training program required at the beginning of each school year.
“I recently gave training to the local paraprofessional community and found that my curriculum for elementary level paras would not fit the criteria needed for a high school level para,” Carlblom explained.
According to Carlblom, paras are in need of age appropriate training and student specific training, in order to meet the standards and criteria of each student. Proper training and accommodations are made through other institutions to ensure personnel are protected and trained properly to do specific jobs, so this should also be the case for paraprofessionals, as well.
“Our families depend on us, as these children’s caregivers, to meet the needs of their children while they are in our care. Without proper training and appropriate wages, the demand for these positions will only increase,” Carlblom said.
Sick pay and paid personal days do not exist in this line of work, and the cost of health insurance would barely be covered by their paychecks. Most must depend on other means to acquire health insurance.
For Jamila Said, becoming an English Learner (EL) paraprofessional meant leaving her 18-year custodial job at Gustavus Adolphus College behind, as well as the benefits of sick time, health care, and paid leave. Said made the choice to make this move in order to assist the growing Somali and Muslim community in the St. Peter school district with language and religious barriers.
“I am an important pillar in the Muslim community in St. Peter, and I find it very important to assist all members, both young and old, in learning English and to become more comfortable in St. Peter,” explained Said.
Although Said has not been a para for very long, her involvement within the community has been long standing. She has seen her three sons and four daughters through St. Peter schools, since her first daughter graduated from St. Peter High School in 2012.
“I made the decision to become a para when I realized there were no Somali speaking paras to help the younger generation learn to speak English in school and also help with integrating our (Muslim) traditions in school, as well,” she said.
A para and so much more
Being an EL para is more than being an aide to the teachers, explained Said. When there are language barriers, she will translate. When there are children disrupting a class, or students walking the halls, or a child upset over a particular situation, Said is there to steer that student in the right direction.
She has many students hug her in the hallways and tell her how much they appreciate what she has done for them. Said is not just a para to the EL students. She is a friend, a confidant, a translator, and a voice for those too afraid to speak up.
Many children lack structure or stability at home, and this is why they come to school. Without the help of these paraprofessionals, those children may not have the confidence or drive to move forward and would otherwise be at risk of dropping out of school or lacking in the skills needed to meet the standards necessary to graduate.
Being appreciated goes a long way, but without the funds necessary to continue to train local paraprofessionals, that passion and commitment to helping students can only last for so long.
“Paras deserve appreciation for their unwavering dedication to our children. We, as a community, need to show them our support and continue to progress towards finding the means to make coursework available,” Carlblom said. “If we really want our paras to be good at what they do, we have to show them they are important.”
Soderlund agreed.
“We need to do a better job retaining the paraprofessionals in our district. As a successful businessman of 34 years, and having raised my own family here, I know business, and I know that the school district is run by the people,” he said. “In order to recruit new paras, changes need to be implemented, and training should be updated.”
Paraprofessionals fill the gaps where others cannot. They work tirelessly, for the love of their students. They are rewarded with love and hugs on a daily basis, and carry on, because they know they are making a difference.