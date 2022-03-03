St. Peter’s bustling downtown commercial district is witnessing a major shakeup as multiple long-standing businesses shut their doors last month, while at least one new business is moving in.
For years, Sticks and Stones was a local destination for unique women’s fashions, handcrafted jewelry, accessories and gift boxes, but last month, the brick-and-mortar business announced it was closing its location on 303 S. Minnesota Ave.
“We have made the decision to close our St Peter store,” Sticks and Stones wrote in a statement. “We have loved being part of this community but will focus our attention on the Mankato store.”
The clothing and gift retailer opened for one last goodbye sale from Feb. 23 through Feb. 26 in St. Peter. Customers can now visit Sticks and Stones at their Mankato location at 1027 N. Riverfront Dr.
Sticks and Stones puts on new pop-in events monthly, which may include new clothing items and gift collections, as well as doorbuster sales and giveaways.
Another boutique in St. Peter’s downtown, Free Bird, closed its doors in late 2021. The store was a complement to Olita, which remains on Third Street in St. Peter and has another location in Hutchinson. The more bohemian style of the Free Bird store was mixed in with the product line at the continuing Olita in St. Peter.
Hopes that Godfather’s Pizza might reopen its restaurant on 225 S. Minnesota Ave. were dashed, as the building was put up for sale. The pizza chain’s St. Peter location has been closed since July of last year, due to staffing shortages. At the time, Godfather’s announced the closure was temporary.
One business, Century 21 Atwood at the north end of St. Peter’s downtown stretch, lost its workspace, due to a fire in December. The building where the realty office was located still stands, but its future is in question. Century 21 Atwood is still doing in business in St. Peter but currently only has its Mankato office.
Though Minnesota Avenue lost a handful of businesses in the last few months, the downtown area will welcome a new entrepreneur in March. Realtor Amber Seaver of Keller Williams Preferred Realty is moving into the Nicollet Plaza at 108 S. Minnesota Ave.
Seaver comes to St. Peter after racking up seven years in the real estate business. First launching her business with RE/MAX in Le Sueur in 2015, Seaver was later recruited by Keller Williams and opened up a Le Sueur office with Kim Hammes in 2019.
Now Seaver is bringing her office to St. Peter with a grand opening on March 17. The event is one part business opening and one part St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, featuring live music by GTX, door prizes and free food and drinks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The real estate office will occupy the former location of the 4 the Team embroidery and print screening company, which closed its doors in 2020.
St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee was confident in the state of the downtown area. Despite recent vacancies, Lee said the historic district has a good turnover rate and will bring in new business.
“You drive around Minnesota, you come to communities that have way more vacancies, and then you come to St. Peter, and there are a few vacancies, but everything is filled in pretty nice and there’s good turnover,” said Lee. “There’s always a little bit of opportunity.”
The Chamber director hoped breweries, boutiques, bookstores and other businesses that promote foot traffic would come to Minnesota Avenue.
“What we would love to see is foot traffic and the businesses that bring foot traffic,” he said. “Boutiques are fantastic, and bars and restaurants are fantastic; anything that is very consumer friendly, like a fudge shop or an ice cream store or a florist.”