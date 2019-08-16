More than one Nicollet County commissioner asked for an update on the County Road 12 reconstruction project during an Aug. 13 meeting, citing residents’ concerns and questions.
The topic wasn’t even on the agenda for the bi-weekly meeting, but County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood provided an update anyway because of the number of questions commissioners had, especially regarding the project’s start time.
The project began after flooding in Kuester Slough outside Courtland resulted in County Road 12 being shut down in June 2018. Heavy rains pushed the water level to 10 inches over the roadway along about 1,200 feet of road.
Within days of the growing problem, Nicollet County began working toward reconstructing the road and addressing the problem, with plans to raise the well-traveled road over floodwater level. The project extended to about 2.5 miles of reconstruction along the road north of Courtland.
“We immediately moved forward with developing a project to raise that piece [of road] 12 inches out of the water,” Greenwood said. “The minute the road flooded, we knew that some type of substantial project would be needed to raise that road up out of the water.”
This comes after years of problems along this stretch, which has continually flooded in wet years. Greenwood pointed out that the basin of water in that area has no natural outlet, so any water that feeds into it stays there. In addition, not much water can filtrate through the bottom of the basin, since there’s a “really impermeable” layer of muck on the bottom, between 6 to 25 feet deep in some areas.
Greenwood explained that raising the 1,200 feet of road is part of the larger reconstruction project along Country Road 12, a little way to the north of Courtland. (He added that the county isn’t working all the way up to Hwy. 14 because of MnDOT’s plans to expand the highway into four lanes, which would “obliterate” any work done along it at this time.)
According to Greenwood, the project will take place in stages, since the road was built on “very poor” soil. First, construction crews will need to set up a working platform to raise a section of road out of the water. There may also need to be some excavation completed. A geogrid (a geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils) will be laid down, with crushed rock laid on top of that. The section of road will be filled with rock until it is raised out of the floodplain.
Greenwood said once one section is completed, it will need to be monitored and allowed to “settle” to ensure it is ready for more layers of crushed rock. These settlement periods can take two to six weeks at least.
“If you put too much weight on those poor soils all at once, they won’t be able to hold that, and the new embankment you just built will fail,” he said. “Between stages, that time frame is completely variable. We’ve just got to see how things react out there.”
Once the road is finished, it will still need to settle for at least another six months before it’s safe to use.
“There’s nothing quick or easy about this process,” Greenwood said. “By the time you do all those stages, the ultimate height that we’ve got to get to, it could take the entire summer, maybe even into the early fall, just depending on how that settlement occurs. This project more than likely will not be completely completed until sometime in 2021.”
Raising the 1,200 feet of road is estimated to cost about $2.24 million, Greenwood said, though that figure comes from preliminary work done in November 2018. He added that the county will be receiving federal highway disaster funds, though they’re still waiting on more reviews and approvals.
Commissioner John Luepke asked if work could start on obtaining the rocks for settlement, but Greenwood warned that the county would be paying “straight out of your pockets,” to the tune of millions of dollars.
“We can’t receive federal funds until the Federal Highway Administration gives official authority, and we’re a long ways from having that,” he said. “If you start doing work ahead of these approvals, you basically give up access to any of those federal funds for this project. It’s tough to walk away from a significant amount of outside dollars for this.”
According to Greenwood, the county still needs approvals regarding wetland mitigation and obtaining the necessary right of way, and it still needs to work with the Department of Natural Resources, Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Highway Administration.
“We’ve got to hit all those to keep this thing on track,” he said.
Yet, he says he’s “optimistic” about the timeline, which includes a planned start date of spring 2020.
“The project has not been moved back,” he said. “Our goal is to have this project start in the spring of 2020 unless something along the process pushes that timeline back, but we’re pushing for 2020 construction start. We don’t foresee anything major ahead of us that would derail us at this point.”
Greenwood acknowledged the difficulty that residents and travelers have had in the past year since the road has been closed, echoing their frustrations.
“When you have to close a major county road down for well over a year, that is inconvenience to the traveling public,” he said. “We want to open this as quickly … as everybody else.”