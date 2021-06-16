A woman was accused of stealing more than $5,000 from her employer in the city of Nicollet.
Christine Marie Ann Arnold-Loeffler, 47, of Gibbon, was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing money paid to her workplace. Investigators said Gibbon stole less than $500 between February and May 2020 and more than $5,000 between June and October 2020.
On March 4, two victims spoke with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office claiming that their business’ office manager, Arnold-Loeffler, stole $7,000 from their company over a period of time.
According to a criminal complaint, police reviewed various bank statements, receipt reports and billing histories related to the business and found numerous cash payments to the business that were unaccounted for on the bank deposit statement.
Police also spoke to a witness who sent the business checks for rent and cash payments for water bills. Arnold-Loeffler would handle the cash for the water bills and was expected to pay the city of Nicollet. But Arnold-Loeffler failed to pay five water bills, according to the complaint.
When investigators reached out to Arnold-Loeffler, she admitted to taking money out of the business’ cash box and took the witness’ water bill payments according to the complaint. She reportedly told police she needed the money after going through a divorce and took small amounts of cash each time.