The streets of Pasadena, California will come alive at the start of the new year for the 133rd annual Rose Parade. Scheduled before the annual Rose Bowl college football game, the Rose Parade’s lineup of elaborate floats, equestrian riders and top marching bands from all over the world has made the parade a national spectacle.
But St. Peter residents will have another reason to tune in this year. Former St. Peter High School Band Director Jim Siewert and his son and St. Peter graduate Tim Siewert, now a band director himself, will be marching in the parade alongside 300 band directors from across all 50 states and Mexico.
“I feel honored to do this. The Rose Parade is so historic and filled with traditions,” said Tim Siewert. “It goes back over 100 years. I always watched it on TV, so it’s kind of like a bucket list item. “
To play in a nationally recognized event like the Rose Parade is every band player’s dream, but it’s all the more special that the two can play together as father and son.
“It’s one of the highlights of my career,” said Jim Siewert. “Not only marching with my son Tim but also representing hundreds of former students.”
Both Jim Siewert and Tim Siewert are trumpet players and band directors. In his four-decade teaching career, Jim spent 23 years as the St. Peter High School Band Director. He retired 12 years ago, but still works as a substitute teacher and has ten students at John Ireland.
Tim followed in his footsteps and picked up the trumpet, learned under his dad while attending St. Peter High School before becoming the band director for Detroit Lakes High School.
“For me, growing up watching my dad, I wanted to be just like him,” said Tim. “Since he played the trumpet, I wanted to play the trumpet. He was a band director, so that meant I’m going to be a band director.“
Since they both play the same instrument, the Siewerts will get to play side-by-side in Pasadena. The 300 band director marching band will be directed by nationally known university band director Jon Waters and walk alongside a custom float created by America’s Band Directors. The theme of the float is "Saluting America’s Band Directors."
Tim Siewert learned of the float on social media and saw that they were accepting applications. He told his dad about the project, and Jim mulled it over until a week later and decided he wanted to be a part of the band as well.
The celebration of band directors reflects the Rose Parade’s theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” honoring “education’s ability to open doors, open minds, and change lives.” The parade’s grand marshal is LeVar Burton, actor and host of the long-running children’s educational television program “Reading Rainbow.”
Over his years as a band director, Jim Siewert took the high school band to many parades for college bowl games and even led Tim and the rest of the band on a trip to the Orange Bowl parade. But this salute to education offered Jim a unique chance to perform.
“I would be marching along with the band, but never performing with them,” said Jim. “So this is the first time that I’ve been in the group before, so I’ve gone from a director to a participant.”
In preparation for the big day, the father and son have been practicing for months and rehearsing their four songs “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “76 Trombones” from the Music Man, “Strike Up the Band” and “Sing, Sing, Sing.”
The Siewerts are also putting in just as much work on the treadmill as they are on practicing their notes. The Rose Parade is 5½ miles long, so they have to be in tip-top-shape to play the whole way. They'll have some encouragement, noted Tim.
"My students and colleagues at school are all excited for me and my dad and said that they'll be watching." Those in St. Peter who remember Jim in the band room might be watching as well.