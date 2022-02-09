A man accused of attempting to steal parts from a St. Peter electrical box was reportedly electrocuted in the alleged theft.
Travis John Olson, 36, of Amboy was charged with six felonies including theft of a line from an energy apparatus, two counts of first degree damage to property, fifth degree drug possession, theft and possession of burglary tools. He also faces two petty misdemeanors for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to the charges, Olson admitted to attempting to take items from an electrical box in St. Peter in a statement to local police on Nov. 3. Olson reportedly saw the electrical box was going to be demolished and returned at night to retrieve parts for scrap. He allegedly said the box was open and, when he reached inside, he grabbed a live wire and caused the box to explode.
The force reportedly sent Olson rolling backward and he was blinded for a period of time after the incident. His face and one of his hands was burned following the explosion and the top of his hand came off when he removed his glove.
Following the incident he reportedly removed most of his clothing and had another person pick him up to drive him from the scene. On Nov. 2, he visited the Mayo Clinic Emergency Room in Rochester. A warrant for his medical records found he received care for facial and hand burns after being electrocuted.
St. Peter Police were notified by a city utility worker on Nov. 2 that it appeared someone broke into the electrical box because the padlocks had been cut, the door was open and it was missing wires and fuses. The box also had a large black, burn on the interior panel that appeared to be caused by a live wire explosion.
The damage to the box totaled over $13,000 according to the utility worker’s estimate and 440 customers lost service for three hours as a result of the break in.
Law enforcement said they found a socket wrench, bolt cutters, a crowbar and rolled up lengths of electrical wire near the scene as well as a Dodge Durango belonging to Olson. Through the car window, police said the saw numerous tools, scrap metal, a glass pipe and Olson’s drivers license.
A search warrant of the vehicle later uncovered a black hooded sweatshirt with soot on it and a rubber glove fused to the sleeve. Police also found a 1.3 gram baggie of field tested methamphetamine according to the complaint, as well as two glass pipes, a grinder,a container holding suspected marijuana, a flashlight, a flashlight headlight, a walkie-talkie, bolt cutters/shears, pry bars, reciprocating saws and gloves.
Olson was also charged in connection with a reported theft in Nicollet County from Oct. 26. The victim reported to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office that hey recorded someone stealing copper wiring from their property valued at $1,200.
A witness at Alter Metal and Recycling in Mankato identified the man in the video as Olson.
A warrant was filed for Olson’s arrest since he was in Blue Earth County custody for alleged first degree property damage at the time the charges were filed. Olson’s first appearance before the Nicollet County court is scheduled for Feb. 16.