Counties, cities and schools across the state of Minnesota are receiving millions of dollars in relief from the federal CARES Act, but they will need to spend those funds quickly to have access to all monies available.
In total, about $4.7 million dollars has been allocated across Le Sueur County, including to the county, cities, townships and public school districts. Of those funds, around $3.4 million has been distributed to the county, $1 million to cities, $564,000 to school districts and $277,000 to townships.
The influx of dollars comes with a handful of restrictions. The funds can only be used on expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments may only reimburse themselves for expenses that they did not budget for and those costs must have been incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
The last requirement gives governments and school districts a brief window of time to spend the money they’ve received from the CARES Act. Cities and schools will have until Nov. 15 to reimburse themselves before unused dollars are sent back to Le Sueur County. The county has until Dec. 1 to use its remaining funds.
The city of Cleveland has received $55,000 dollars from the CARES Act, much of which will go to PPE expenditures for police, fire, the municipal liquor store and election judges for the upcoming elections, but the city has not yet made decisions on other potential expenditures.
“The city will look for guidance from various resources to outline what the city could potentially use the funds for,” said City Administrator Dan Evans. “Many local businesses have been struggling with the effects of this pandemic. The city could potentially look into using these funds to assist these businesses by offering grants. This would help alleviate some of the financial burden this pandemic has caused on those businesses.”
Cleveland Superintendent Brian Philips also reported that the CARES Act dollars were not enough to cover the costs of COVID-19. Cleveland Public Schools has received $24,000, but the district is looking to hire more staff to help the district meet recommended guidelines. Once the district learns what learning model will be required in the fall, Philips said the district would begin planning and tracking costs closely.
“That amount of money is appreciated; it’s not adequate enough to take care of all our needs for any district going forward,” said Phillips. “We’re hoping for state and federal assistance, because schools don’t have budgets for this anticipated increase. We’re definitely going to need more help.”