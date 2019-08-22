Working toward setting a preliminary 2020 levy by the end of September, the St. Peter City Council discussed the city’s upcoming budget plans with city staff during its work session on Tuesday.
Rising numbers
Under state law, the city of St. Peter has to take action to set a preliminary 2020 levy by the end of next month. The final levy will be approved in December, and the city can only lower — not increase — the budget for the year from the preliminary numbers.
St. Peter Finance Director Sally Vogel walked the council through the proposed levy on Tuesday and said city staff’s suggestion is to increase the coming year’s levy by about $258,000 — or about 8.6 percent. This would come with a proposed 4.8 percent increase in estimated market value of area homes. Vogel explained this means if a homeowner’s property valuation hasn’t changed from 2019, their city share of the tax bill on a $150,000 property would increase about $24.75 from the 2019 tax year.
According to Vogel, the city of St. Peter is in “very good financial shape,” as reported by the city’s auditors. The city’s general fund ended the 2018 year with revenues over expenditures by nearly $700,000, with reserves increasing to $4.57 million.
This won’t be the case with 2019; instead, Vogel anticipates a decrease of about $358,000 (mostly because of the recent pavilion project and rising cost of employee wages). She added that the 2020 budget is not balanced, either, with expenses projected to be greater than revenues by about $392,000.
“This is not a good or bad thing,” she said in her report. “It is just the plan, and we are happy that our understanding of these issues has evolved over the last number of years.”
Current city policy states that the reserve fund should be 35-50 percent of the following year’s budgeted expenditures. With a projected fund balance of $3.8 million for the end of 2020, the reserve percentage for the end of 2019 will be about 54.6 percent, but will settle back down to 45.8 percent at the end of 2020.
“We’re in good shape,” agreed City Administrator Todd Prafke. “We wouldn’t recommend this number if we didn’t think this was a feasible number. One year doesn’t make a trend, but it’s certainly something we want to keep track of.”
Increasing personnel costs
According to Vogel, the planned general fund expenditures for 2020 will result in an increase of about $623,300 compared to the 2019 budget — and the bulk of that increase is due to employee wages and personnel costs. Other costs include park improvements, City Hall and Public Works building maintenance, and some capital.
Vogel explained that wages and personnel funding are the “biggest driver” in the city’s increasing budget, especially because of increasing health insurance costs. These costs amount to about 69 percent of the proposed 2020 budget.
Some councilors voiced concerns about these rising costs, which have made up the bulk of the city’s spending budget for several years now.
“I get worried that our budget outpaces who’s paying for it,” said Councilor Roger Parras. “I hate to bring it up … I don’t want to sound like I’m trying to be hard on our employees, when we have great employees. I’m thinking about the number who need to get paid and be competitive, and I’m also thinking about who needs to pay.”
Prafke agreed that it’s a tough issue.
“Employee costs are more than 65 percent of your overall costs,” he said. “That’s a significant issue. Cost of health insurance has outpaced wage increases. Personnel impact, every year, year upon year, at the rate that you’re at, it’s a $200,000 increase to your general fund.”
Mayor Chuck Zieman pointed out, however, that the city has to stay competitive with the private sector in order to attract and retain quality employees.
“We have to be competitive, too,” he said. “What’s it worth to keep good employees?”
After some discussion, Prafke informed the council of his intent to bring this topic up a few more times, to ensure that councilors have adequate time to discuss it before taking any official action. The plan is to discuss it next at the council’s workshop in two weeks.