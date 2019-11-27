The first snowfall of 2019 dumped on St. Peter Tuesday night and early Wednesday, totaling 8 inches, according to local measurements.
The snow caused area schools and community activities to cancel, while some businesses closed a day early ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents woke up to snow dumped around town Wednesday morning, and the snow plows, snowblowers and snow shovels were quickly out.
The city and MnDOT had the community's streets and nearby highways plowed in the early hours, making for less treacherous travel, though the state department still advised that several roads were covered with blowing snow.
The white powder blanketed the city, making for some pretty, and not so pretty, scenery.