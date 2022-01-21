With COVID-19 case counts hitting historic highs across the region, local businesses and health care facilities are feeling the strain from exacerbated staffing shortages that had already been a major issue due to a tight labor market.
On Jan. 12, Gov. Tim Walz announced that he would tap $40 million in funding, in order to hire additional health care workers, mostly nurses, at Minnesota health care facilities. The funds will pay for more than 350 workers to work 60 hours a week over the next two months.
In a statement, Walz warned that difficult days are ahead. With cases expected to rise, the governor said his “extraordinary” actions were necessitated by dire circumstances and reiterated his call for Minnesotans to get vaccinated, mask up and take other precautions.
Just one look at the Mayo Clinic’s interactive COVID-19 dashboard highlights the astonishing increase. On Christmas Day, local counties reported case counts of between 28.3 cases per 100,000 people in Nicollet County to 54.5 cases per 100,000 in Steele County.
While even those figures were considered alarming by health officials, current case counts have risen to three to five times that level across the region and are continuing to surge. That’s contributed to severe staffing shortages, not only at health care facilities, but businesses and organizations of all sorts.
Given their proximity to the virus, it’s little surprise that thousands of hospital workers across Minnesota are currently unable to work, due to their own exposures to COVID-19. Thus, any additional hospital staff hired will effectively be replacing those unable to work.
Teresa Hildebrandt, executive director of Benedictine Living in St. Peter, noted that, if there’s a silver lining, it’s that health care institutions and workers have had close to two years now to hone their COVID prevention protocols.
“We’re really ahead of the game,” she said. “We’ve had screening measures in our buildings … our staff have been masking for 18 months now.”
While those protocols are facing perhaps their greatest test yet, Hildebrandt said they’ve proven mostly effective, even if not 100% so. However, Minnesota’s long-term care facilities have severe staffing challenges of their own which have been exacerbated by COVID-19.
Health care isn’t the only area that has seen severe staffing shortages as a result of the pandemic. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said, for many local businesses, it’s “all hands on deck” with so many staff out due to Omicron.
“Most are going through rotation of employees, as many have to be out due to positive tests or exposures,” he said.
On the positive side, Johnson said that the illness caused by Omicron often seems to be less intense. However, the large number of employee absences is extremely difficult to deal with at a time when local employers are already struggling with a workforce shortage.
In order to help local businesses continue to thrive during the pandemic, St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee begged consumers to choose alternatives to entering local businesses, such as buying online or curbside, if they feel even a sniffle.
Janna Viscomi, of Janna’s Market Grill in Faribault, said that as the number of people who are quarantined or caring for those who are in quarantine has increased in recent weeks, her business has seen additional traffic.
Viscomi’s “Market Grill” is focused on efficiently offering high quality takeout meals that look good, taste good and keep well. It’s a highly unique business model that has proven popular, especially with seniors, students, single people and others.
While noting that services like DoorDash have provided a lifeline for traditional restaurants, Viscomi said that her business model, designed with COVID very much in mind, has thrived, in part, because it fits the needs of the COVID-conscious consumer so well.
“It ties into my business model,” she said. “We’re trying to feed people safer and more conveniently.”