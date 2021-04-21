As revenues quadrupled, Creation Technologies tapped Somali community to grow workforce

Creation Technologies needed more employees. Somali residents in St. Peter and surrounding communities needed jobs. The plot is simple, but even so, a story like this one is rarely so seamless.
“The Somali community has allowed us to grow, to create more jobs and to serve our customers,” said Vice President and General Manager John Makela. “Growth creates opportunity and profitability creates security.”
It’s not just the company that has benefited.
“It’s a good environment for Somali people,” said Sadiq Sheikh, a worker at Creation who serves as a first shift supervisor. “Creation is taking all measures to make sure Somali and Muslim people are welcome here.”
Since 2009, Creation in St. Peter has seen its revenue more than quadruple from $11 million to $48 million. To accommodate that kind of growth, the workforce has expanded from 85 at the facility to 250. The company estimates that about a quarter of the current workforce is Somali, including a second shift that is close to 80% Somali.
That’s a lot of jobs that have been filled by and granted to Somali community members.
“Creation Technologies is one of the best companies we have a relationship with,” said Mohamed Abdulkadir, an employment specialist at MRCI and the leader of the St. Peter Islamic Center. “They are very accommodating of different cultures; they accept the people that are working with them; whatever comes up, they will try to figure out the best way to serve a particular group of people. Those values give them opportunity.”
Abdulkadir believes the company has been wise to turn to the Somali community.
“No. 1, they will get a good employee who will come in to work on time, be patient and can quickly learn and do whatever is asked of them,” he said. “No. 2, these are people who barely ever take days off, and they stay a long time.”
Creation in St. Peter
Previously Taytronics, Creation Technologies, a global electronic operating systems manufacturing and design company, acquired the St. Peter company in 2007. Two years later, the St. Peter leadership team wanted to move from its 36,000-square-foot facility into something larger and better suited to the work. In 2009, the business signed a subsidy agreement with the city and Economic Development Authority to build a new 50,000-square-foot facility on an 11-acre site on the northwestern corner of town.
The city bought the old facility and leased it back to Creation for $1 per month until the business was ready to move. The city also gave the business a good deal on the sale of the new lot, including a tax increment financing subsidy. In return, Creation committed to a 20-year triple net lease and a commitment to add 24 jobs in 24 months at a wage/benefits rate of $10.37 per hour; that was in 2010; the starting wages have since increased to roughly $14 per hour.
Revenues were steady from 2009 on, but did not increase faster than the team then could manage. Then came 2017, and St. Peter Creation saw a rapid uptick in business.
“The unemployment rate in the nation was around 3.5% and below 2% in the Mankato region,” Operations Manager Eric Raverty said. “We were struggling to find team members and to bring them in.”
Creation Technology builds circuit boards for a wide range of different industries, including defense and security, aerospace, life sciences and tech industrial. The company also focuses on after-market service, with full solutions from design to prototyping, but the St. Peter location is focused on manufacturing. General Manager Makela said the company is not in the field of mass consumer electronics, but “what we do is more sticky and requires a local presence.” The company has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China.
With high demand and low worker supply across the manufacturing industry in 2017-18, Creation in St. Peter was competing with its own customers, like Johnson Outdoors, for team members, Raverty noted.
“It was a very difficult time for us,” Makela said. “We looked at busing people in at one point, a number of different things. We would have had to pass on some of our projects if we could not find people.”
Connections made
Desperate for options, Creation St. Peter leaders turned to the city for any help or advice it could give. Community Development Director Russ Wille was aware of the many new Somali members of the community and that many were looking for jobs. He quickly directed Creation to Abdulkadir and Abdi Matan, another Somali/Muslim leader in the local community.
“The manager connected with me and told me they were looking for people,” Abdulkadir said. “We knew there were people looking for jobs, so we sent people to them, so that’s how our relationship started.”
The connection was quickly fruitful.
“Once we did that, it started coming together in weeks,” Raverty said. “At our first job fair, Abdi Matan brought in 12 people, and we hired the majority of them. And the first time we talked to Mohamed (Abdulkadir), we gave him 10 applications, and within a week, we had all of those back. We were looking for about 25 team members, and we had those jobs filled within a month.”
The business saw another growth spurt during the last year. Its services have remained essential during the pandemic, and the St. Peter location added another 100-plus employees in 2020 and 2021, continuing to tap into the Somali community for many of those new hires.
The role the city played is something it would like to replicate in the future, as it continues to look for opportunities in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I am very proud of that collaboration,” Wille said. “To put people in jobs that could be careers and that help them be part of this community, what an honor it has been.”
City Administrator Todd Prafke added, “For many of the things that get brought up, the city is not the solution. So the goal then will be, the best we can, to connect people with the right solutions.”
A new workforce
Before the hiring of those new employees, Creation already had a handful of Somali/Muslim workers in St. Peter. Sheikh was one of those workers, hired in early 2017. He and a few others were invaluable to the company, as they were able to speak fluently in both English and Somali.
“We had a lot of people who didn’t speak English at all, and a lot of other companies wouldn’t hire, because they wanted them to be able to read or speak,” Sheikh said. “Since I speak both languages fluently, the transition for (Somali people at Creation) here was a lot easier. A lot of Somali people around the area heard about it, and the population became larger and larger.”
For the leadership team, the workforce strategy required a lot of reliance on Somali leaders within the organization to help make the transition easier for new workers, but the administration also needed to be vigilant and ready to respond.
“It was a lot of education,” said Amy Schewe, people and culture leader at Creation.
“I think there have been some learnings that came out of it,” Raverty said. “Something that was challenging for the existing team members were the prayer times. Those are times that change over the course of a year. Other team members were used to taking their break at the same time every single day, so it was talking through these things and making everyone understand each other.”
The St. Peter location now offers two full-time prayer rooms, accommodating a strict tenant of the Muslim faith. The Muslim holidays are also noted and celebrated, similar to Christian holidays, at the workplace. And when gatherings occur, all cultures’ food preferences and restrictions are taken into account.
“They pay attention,” said worker Mohamed Mohamud, 19, of St. Peter. “They understand us.”
As in any workplace, many prefer to keep to themselves, but overall, there has been a positive relationship between cultures in the facility. During get-togethers, the Somali/Muslim workers will share their music and foods with everyone, while learning about more American traditions, like dunk tanks and bean bags.
A welcome feeling
If you talk to a Somali person in the local community, chances are they were a refugee when they came to the United States. That is the case for most all the Somali workers at Creation.
Ifrah Garard, 20, of St. Peter, came to the United States with her family in January 2016. It was difficult at first.
“It was really hard to find a job, especially for my mother,” Garard said. “She did not speak English, and she could not find any company who would give her work.”
Then the mother applied at Creation, and she finally found work. That eventually brought in Garard and one of her sisters, too. Garard was hired two years ago; she was recently promoted to assistant team leader on the second shift.
“I like what we do here, and it’s also flexible. I’m a student at South Central College, studying law enforcement,” Garard said. “Here, they let you leave; they give you flexible hours. I think this is the only place in town that offers this flexibility.”
She also noted the translators and Somali supervisors that help new Somali workers to feel comfortable. She said she feels like she belongs here, and a workplace like this keeps the Somali community around.
“I know people who have to move, because they don’t have work where they live,” Garard said.
Mohamud was also recently made an assistant team leader on the second shift. He and fellow teenager Naimo Daud both recently graduated from high school and are attending school. Both refugees who came to America when they were young, Mohamud and Daud work to support their families.
“That’s a normal thing; you have to do that,” Mohamud said. “You owe them; there is no way you can just walk away.”
Sheikh, 30, was born in Somalia but grew up in Kenya in a refugee camp. In Somalia, several members of his extended family were killed during the civil war in the 1990s; his mother was shot; there was constant danger.
“My family decided it wasn’t worth living there anymore, and we moved to Kenya with five of my brothers,” Sheikh said. “My three sisters and one brother were sent to the United States right away.”
He stayed in the refugee camp for about nine years. Conditions were livable but harsh.
“There was no employment,” Sheikh explained. “The only source of income was the UN providing rations to every family. That was the only way we survived. There was corn, beans, oil, flour, some salt. If you used that ration for the month, tough luck.”
The family was able to come to the United States in 2006. They lived in San Diego until 2009. Because of the cost of living there, a family of five squeezed into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. While Sheikh found a job he was happy with, working for the Superior Court of California in a paid internship, the family decided to move to where his sisters were in Minnesota.
Since arriving in the state, Sheikh estimates he’s worked something like 15 jobs. It wasn’t until he found Creation that he felt settled and enjoyed coming to work, something he thinks should be a self-held requirement for everyone.
Sheikh was only expecting to stay in the manufacturing job for months, maybe a year. But he “fell in love” with the company, feeling more welcomed there than anywhere else he’d been. He said that any time he went to management with a concern, whether cultural or personal, they took him seriously and responded.
“At first, I came for the money, but I stayed because of how nicely people were treating me,” he said.
Four years into the job, he is playing a key role with more opportunity for growth in the future. Creation employees speak highly of Sheikh and are glad to have him in the building; he’s glad to be there.
“The thing is, Creation realized that Somali people are a hard working group of people, and I proved when I took charge of second shift that our people are willing to work and help the growth of Creation,” Sheikh said. “And Creation did grow.”