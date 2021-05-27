St. Peter High School sophomore Raina Roemhildt has not yet served in the military herself, but she is intimately familiar with its inner workings and values.
Roemhildt, 16, spent more than half her life thus far in the military community. With her father in the Navy until she was 12, Roemhildt grew up in a number of locations across the country and world, before finally settling in St. Peter a few years ago. Between her father, grandfather, four uncles, two aunts and two cousins, her immediate family has served over 150 years.
“I was always part of a military family, always on a base,” she said. “It’s always something that’s been there and been part of me.”
As a way of honoring veterans, especially those who died or are disabled, Roemhildt has organized Poppy Day activities in the St. Peter community. She has led the distribution of red poppy cans and poppy ribbons to locations throughout the community, asking people to pick up and wear a ribbon on Poppy Day — May 28 — and give a donation to the St. Peter American Legion, if possible.
“They served you, served for your country; now, it’s time for you to help them out,” Roemhildt said.
While Poppy Day is more widely recognized in the UK, where it coincides with Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, Congress supports it in the United States, too, on the Friday before Memorial Day. The St. Peter American Legion is encouraging all to wear a red poppy ribbon on the day as “a symbol of remembrance and hope.”
Deanna Staples, President of St. Peter American Legion Auxiliary, said, “Wearing a poppy the Friday before Memorial Day is a reminder to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and is a symbol of hope for the generations to come who will answer our nation’s call to military service. It is important for Americans to remember that we have an entirely new group of veterans. Supporting them and their families is absolutely essential.”
The funds collected by the Poppy Day cans for the American Legion will go directly to “support the future of local veterans, active duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.” The cans are out until June 1 at Ace Hardware, Karen’s Flowers, Nicollet Cafe, Freedom Valu Center, Kwik Trip and Arby’s. The Legion will also have tables out at Hy-Vee and Family Fresh on the weekends with cans and ribbons.
In addition to the collection fundraiser, Roemhildt organized an art contest for younger community members to get involved in the holiday of remembrance. Open to ages 5-18, four winners will be awarded $25 in St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Bucks, which can be spent in the community. The art will display at the St. Peter Public Library.
“It teaches them what it’s all about,” Roemhildt said of younger people taking part in the art contest. “What it means to be a veteran and what they do.”
It’s something Roemhildt learned at a young age. She grew up on bases and in schools for military kids in Japan, Singapore, Idaho, Hawaii and Virginia. She said her experiences in those places were “incredible” and her closest friends came from all over the world.
“For a young kid, it was amazing to be put in that culture and know there were so many things out there,” she said.
It also gave her a positive perspective on service. She said serving herself is a “huge consideration.”
“Being on base and seeing all the people in uniform, that was normal, that was home,” she said. “(Service) is definitely something I’m looking into. If I picked a branch, it would be Navy, because that’s what my dad and most of my uncles were in. That’s what is familiar.”
For now, though, she is honoring those who have already served, like her mother did before her, and like she hopes her younger sister, Rebekah, will after her.
“My mom (Gabriela Roemhildt) joined the American Legion Auxiliary a couple years ago, and she got the poppy fundraiser running again, and she sent it to me last year,” Raina said. “When I graduate in 2023, I will pass it down to my sister and she can take it over.”