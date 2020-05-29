The St. Peter Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a patient who is missing from the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter.
Michael Ray Caldwell, 28, is approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye, as well as tattoos on the right and left side of his nice. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans and black rimmed glasses.
Police received a call from treatment center staff at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, reporting that Caldwell had cut off his GPS tracking bracelet at about 6 p.m. and could not be located on campus. He was last seen by a resident at about 5:30 a.m. Friday in west St. Peter. Police were searching the area he was seen Friday morning.
If you see Caldwell, call 911 or the Police Department at 507-931-1550.