The Bulldogs Hockey Boosters raised $2,150 Monday to be donated to the family of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who is recovering after being wounded in the line of duty.
Instead of admission fees at the Minnesota River Bulldogs versus Waseca Bluejays boys hockey game at Le Sueur Community Center, hockey boosters asked for a free will donation for entry fee. In addition, a 50/50 raffle was done, with proceeds to officer Matson. That netted $426, with half ($213) going to the Matsons and half to the raffle winner. A couple of the hockey moms also made support ribbons that were handed out, and the boys players all signed a big card for Matson.
"A couple of weeks ago, I read an article on the Waseca boys hockey team who wanted to wear new jerseys, made specially to honor Arik Matson and the MSHSL's rule against them," Bulldog boys parent and booster club member Jennifer Weick said. "I read the article, and although I understood the position of the MSHSL, I also became somewhat frustrated. These are just good kids trying to do something generous and good and it was being squashed by a technicality. It was then I knew we (the Bulldogs) could help them (Waseca) turn this situation into something more positive. I called our Athletic Director Jeff Christ and asked him, 'What can we do?' Jeff contacted the other ADs in our co-op and got the go ahead to have a free will donation in lieu of ticket fees."
The Bluejays team has since found a way to honor Matson while having compliant jerseys.
The efforts from the Bulldogs Boosters at the game Monday was one of several fundraisers that have taken place around the area. Matson was shot in the head Jan. 6 on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue South responding to a report of a suspicious person. Matson has since moved out of the hospital, and a court date has been set for the suspect in the shooting.
For the Bulldogs families, it was a good feeling to be able to help in some way.
"I'm proud of our hockey community and everyone's generosity," Weick said. "Hockey families extend beyond the dasher boards of our home rinks. I'm glad we had the opportunity to help in such a way."