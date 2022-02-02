...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA...
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures in west central through south central Minnesota
will bottom out between 5 and 15 degrees below zero this morning,
producing wind chills as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. For
Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties in western Minnesota,
these wind chills will persist all day long.
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around 10
degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin
to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of central
through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds of 5 to
10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and 35 degrees below
zero for all of central and southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this morning for much of west
central through south central Minnesota, with the Advisory
continuing all day for Douglas, Pope, Stevens and Swift counties
in western Minnesota. For tonight through Thursday morning, a Wind
Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
Human remains were found after a fire in rural Nicollet County between Nicollet and Judson was put out early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
The remains of a man were found in a rural Nicollet County home early Wednesday morning after a fire burned down the residence.
According to a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office release, dispatch was advised at about 4:21 a.m. Wednesday of the fully engulfed home off of Nicollet County Road 23 (461st Avenue) between Nicollet and Judson. Wednesday. A Nicollet County Public Works employee called it in.
As the fire was being suppressed, firefighters discovered human remains inside the residence. The deceased is believed to be an older man that was living in the residence, but officials are waiting for an autopsy before confirming the identity of the individual.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Nicollet County Investigator Marc Chadderdon said it did not appear to be arson, based on preliminary indications. Chadderdon could not think of any recent examples of other fatal fires in Nicollet County. There as a fire — allegedly arson — in Le Center in early 2020 that killed a man.
“They don’t happen very often; I can tell you that” he said. “It’s been a long time in Nicollet County. Structure fires, in general, have become less common.”
Chadderdon noted that it was an “old structure” that burnt down, and the owner was a “collector of many things.” The residence is in a rural area, though there is at least one neighbor across the way and down the road.
“We’re not sure if it had any smoke detectors inside,” Chadderdon said.
For those who discovered the remains, the various departments that responded will likely conduct mental health checks and provide any support, if needed. Responding agencies included Nicolle Fire Department, Lake Crystal Fire Department, South Bend Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department, North Mankato Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Nicollet County Public Works, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and Xcel Energy.