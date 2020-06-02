The St. Peter American Legion Riders, Post 37, escorted the local National Guard unit out of Mankato on Monday, June 1, as the military personnel headed off for a one-year deployment.
They are not allowed to have family see them off, so we wanted to show them off in a proud manner as they head to Camp Ripley on June 1," Riders Director Dave Street said.
The group gathered as many bikes as possible to help with the escort from Mankato to Hutchinson, where it pulled off at the roundabout and sent them on their way around the detour north to Camp Ripley. The ride started at the American Legion in St Peter at 8 a.m. with a pre-ride briefing and blessing of the bikes. Kickstands were up around 8:30 a.m. with the St. Peter Police Department leading the escort to Hwy. 22.
The group joined more riders at the Mankato Armory near Mankato Ford by 9 a.m., where another briefing was held with all riders and bus drivers, plus the escorting state troopers, Mankato Police Department and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. There was also a presentation of ALR coins to the deploying unit and all riders stood in line as the troops boarded up four busses.
The group departed Mankato at 10 a.m. and headed toward Hutchinson.