Residents of St. Peter chose to pay for a new fire station with a sales tax Tuesday.
In a citywide referendum Tuesday, voters overwhelming voted in favor of the sales tax — 1,968 yes votes to 295 no votes. The sales tax should help prevent property owners from footing the bill for a new fire station and instead spread the cost out to all of those who make purchases in St. Peter city limits.
A city is not required to ask for permission before bonding for a facility project, as it has the authority to levy the dollars through increased property taxes. City leaders, Fire Department leaders and elected officials have concluded that the near 100-year-old fire station in downtown St. Peter does not meet the standards of today, and a new facility is crucial to the fire service’s future.
What the city does need permission for is a sales tax. With the state Legislature’s approval, which St. Peter received in 2021, a city can ask residents whether they’d like to institute a sales tax in their community, in order to help pay for a special project.
The sales tax proposed for St. Peter is a half-cent to every dollar, the same as the one instituted in Mankato currently to help pay for the civic center there. In this case, city leaders believe the money raised from the sales tax would be enough to completely cover the annual cost of the first station construction over the next 40 years (or less). In the event that a sales tax did not raise the full amount needed for a given year, the remaining cost would be levied through property taxes.
The sales tax seemed to have near unanimous support among leaders at the city and Fire Department levels. Even those running for council in 2021 seemed to agree; at a forum, every candidate indicated they support the sales tax as a way to pay for the new fire station.
Residents, though, had to decide whether or not they want to spend more on purchases in town, as opposed to seeing the costs levied through property taxes. For Fire Department Chief Matt Ulman, a property owner in town, the answer to whether he supported the sales tax was simple.
“Yeah,” he said, “because I don’t want it to go to my property taxes.”