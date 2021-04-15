Hwy. 99 motorists from Nicollet to St. Peter are advised to expect a detour beginning Monday, May 3 as construction begins on the 11-mile corridor. A detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in August.
Traffic will be detoured in two stages during construction. Stage 1 of the detour will begin on Monday, May 3 and traffic will be detoured to Hwy. 111, and Nicollet County Roads 5 and 40.
The stage 2 detour will have traffic detoured to Hwy. 111 and Nicollet County Road 5 and continue to the intersection with Hwy. 169. The stage 2 detour will be utilized for two weeks to allow for culvert work on the eastern end of the project. The stage 2 detour will tentatively begin in mid-June, weather depending. Stage 1 of the detour will be in place until the end of the project in August.
The project includes resurfacing 11 miles of Hwy. 99 from Birch Street in Nicollet to the south intersection with Hwy. 169 in St. Peter, replacement of box culverts, replacing and lining several culverts, adding lighting at two county road intersections, and lengthening the right turn lane at Nicollet County Road 13.
The Mathiowetz Construction Co. of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $4.99 million
Find more information and a detour map at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy99. For more information on 2021 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html.
For real-time traffic, road conditions and travel information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.