The community of St. Peter will come together this March to participate in the annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. The drive will begin Monday, Feb. 28 and run through Sunday, April 10.
As returning contributors to this food and funds program, participating businesses, organizations and churches will collect monetary funds, food and other supplies to be donated to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf. These contributions directly support food security for families and individuals in the surrounding community.
During the 40th anniversary of the March Campaign in 2021, the St. Peter Area Food Shelf received $8,624 and 3,220 pounds of food/other supplies, for a total of 11,844 dollars and pounds. The funds are used to purchase additional items as needed, and along with the donated food, all items are distributed to members of the community that need it. The entire program of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign raised $13.08 million, and 6,485,390 pounds of food, supporting nearly 300 food shelves statewide in 2021. The ongoing support for Minnesotans through this organization is truly outstanding.
“We envision a future where all Minnesotans have access to healthy food and no one struggles with food insecurity,” says the MN FoodShare March Campaign website.
The St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli and the St. Peter Area Food Shelf will team up to participate in the 2022 Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. The Co-op makes regular donations to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf, and this is the time of year when they work hand in hand with their generous community to offer a bounty of gifts to those that need it most.
If your location is interested in participating in the food drive for 2022, contact Britta Higginbotham, at brittah@stpeterfood.coop by Friday, Feb. 18.