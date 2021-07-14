A man is accused of recklessly driving at high speeds and fleeing from the St. Peter Police at speeds over 100 miles per hour, all while under the influence of marijuana.
Kreshon Marshay Wiley, 24, of New Hope, was charged with a felony for allegedly fleeing from police in motor vehicle and five misdemeanors including a DWI, reckless driving, careless driving and driving after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, St. Peter Police made contact with Wiley next to his vehicle after receiving a report about an individual that may need medical attention. Wiley appeared to be breathing heavily and told police that he felt like he was going to die. Officers reported that Wiley appeared confused over multiple interactions, was slurring his words, reacting slowly and had commented that he was hallucinating.
Wiley reportedly told police that he didn’t have an ID, so he provided them with a bottle of approximately eight Vyvanse pills with his name on it and explained that he wanted to go to the hospital, because he had smoked marijuana in the last hour that he believed was laced with another substance.
An ambulance arrived at the scene, but Wiley did not trust the paramedics, according to the complaint. He also claimed to be claustrophobic and did not want to ride in the ambulance with anyone and also refused to be transported by squad car.
Wiley reportedly told officers he needed to retrieve something from his vehicle, but police warned him not to drive because of his admitted impairment and revoked license. He allegedly sat in the driver's seat for a few minutes and told officers he would not leave, but then put his keys in the ignition and drove away.
Officers pursued Wiley, who allegedly reached speeds of 60-70 miles per hour while driving within the city of Le Sueur and broke 100 miles per hour while on Hwy. 169. Wiley was reportedly swerving between traffic lanes, and police relented due to the extreme speeds the accused was traveling at.
Wiley was later arrested by the Robbinsdale Police Department after they attempted to stop for speeding. The accused allegedly continued to flee from the police, but he eventually stopped his car and was taken into custody.